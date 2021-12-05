Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Six Rivers West Conference this season:
BELMONT
Coach — Kaleen McGettigan
Last season — 13-9, 6-4 Six Rivers
Key returning players — Ashley Freeman (Sr., F); Tori Nodolf (Jr., F); Chloe Crapp (Jr., G); Kennedy Howell (Jr., G); Mia Hodgson (Jr., G); Rylee Rogers (Jr., G); Eden Bahr (Jr., G); Lainey Riechers (Soph., G); Bailey Mester (Soph., G); Reese Runde (Soph., G)
Promising newcomers — Kaci Reichers (Fr., G); Morgan Christensen (Fr., G)
Outlook — The Braves are primed for a break-out season with all five starters returning from last year’s team that finished third in the conference. Second-team all-conference forward Freeman will be the leader as the team’s lone senior after averaging 9.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds. Nodolf (9.3 ppg, 8 rpg), Crapp (7 ppg), Howell (7 ppg), and Hodgson (3.6 ppg) gives Belmont an experienced starting five. They will need to find consistent scoring from the bench to make a run at the league title.
BENTON
Coach — Mitch Brant
Last season — 1-13, 0-8 Six Rivers
Key returning players — Jocelyn Cummins (Jr., G/F); Kailey Fawcett (Jr., G); Zoe Stluka (Jr., F); Anna Richardson (Jr., G); Hannah Reints (Sr., G/F); Halle Stluka (Soph., F); Genna Langkamp (Soph., G); Faith Santiago (Soph., G/F)
Promising newcomers — Elizabeth Aurit (Sr., G/F); Brooke Krueger (Sr., G); Emma Zinkle (Sr.)
Outlook — It’s been a struggle for the Zephyrs recently, compiling just one win over the last two seasons. But this is the deepest and most experienced team Coach Brant has had since he took the reins three years ago. Benton brings back three of its top five scoring leaders in Cummins (7 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Fawcett (6 ppg), and Zoe Stluka (5.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg). It may be a stretch to say this team will compete for a conference title, but look for them to be vastly improved.
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Brad Bierman
Last season — 12-8, 6-3 Six Rivers
Key returning players — Mykaylia Bauer (Sr., G); Jessica Noonan (Sr., G); Ally Ihm (Sr., G); Skylar Otte (Sr., G); Emily Bierman (Jr., G); Kylie Reuter (Sr., F)
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville landed in the regional final last season and finished second in the Six Rivers. They did, however, graduate their top three scoring leaders — all of whom averaged double digits in points. Noonan (6.1 ppg) and Bauer (5.3 ppg) are two of six senior leaders on this team with a strong veteran presence that hopes to play in their favor down the season’s stretch run.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Veronica Zinkle
Last season — 4-10, 1-8 Six Rivers
Key returning players — Rachael Zinkle (Sr., G); Jessica Patterson (Jr., G); Shayna Graf (Soph., G/F); Brooklyn Mezera (Soph., G/F)
Promising newcomers — Lexi Doyle (Jr., G); Abby Wehrle (Jr., G); Reghan Zinkle (Fr., G/F); Melissa Sletten (Fr., G); Mandi Wehrle (Fr., G); Braylyn Quick (Fr., G/F); Emmi Otte (Sr., G); Makenna Bausch (Jr., G/F)
Outlook — Sophomore Graf returns to the Timberwolves as the top scoring threat from a year ago, averaging 7.2 points per game. With the departure of its other top four scoring leaders, River Ridge will need to find some consistent scoring elsewhere. But with the amount of offseason work and dedication her team has put in, Coach Zinkle feels this group that lacks varsity experience is ready to turn some heads in Six Rivers action.
SHULLSBURG
Coach — Nathan Russell
Last season — 18-7, 9-0 Six Rivers
Key returning player — Camden Russell (Soph., G)
Outlook — The Miners will have a completely revamped look after graduating seven seniors from last year’s team that won the conference and made it to a regional final. Sophomore Russell will be looked to lead this young team after averaging 7.5 points per game last season. The rest of the Miners have seen little to no varsity experience thus far. With such an inexperienced group, it may be a tall task for Shullsburg to retain its conference title this year.