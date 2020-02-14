A capsule look at the local qualifiers for the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state swimming meet:
IOWA STATE SWIM MEET
When: 12 p.m. Saturday.
Where: University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center
Tickets: General admission, $10. All children age 3 and up will require a ticket to sit in the reserved section.
Who qualified: The fastest 24 individual swimmers and relay teams from district competition advanced to the state meet. Dubuque swimmers competed at the Clinton District, while other host sites included Ankeny, Fort Dodge, Johnston, Linn-Mar and Marshalltown.
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Top seed: Iowa City West 1:33.16
Local qualifiers: 22, Senior (Gavin Hall, Brian Day, Josh Rusch, Pierce Casper) 1:41.62; 24, Hempstead (Nick Dolphin, Tate Billmeyer, Aiden Yaklich, Mathias Chamberlain) 1:43.13.
200 FREESTYLE
Top seed: Trent Frandson (Ankeny) 1:39.71.
Local qualifiers: 12, George Holesinger (Hempstead) 1:45.96.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Top seed: Forrest Frazier (Iowa City High) 1:49.15.
Local qualifiers: None.
50 FREESTYLE
Top seed: Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf) 20.76.
Local qualifiers: None.
100 BUTTERFLY
Top seed: Nick Cavanah (Linn-Mar) 59.96.
Local qualifiers: None.
100 FREESTYLE
Top seed: Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf) 45.65.
Local qualifiers: 9, George Holesinger (Hempstead) 47.85.
500 FREESTYLE
Top seed: Trent Frandson (Ankeny) 4:36.52.
Local qualifiers: 17, Mathias Chamberlain (Hempstead) 4:55.30.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Top seed: Bettendorf 1:25.23.
Local qualifiers: 24, Hempstead (George Holesinger, Aiden Yaklich, Nick Dolphin, Mathias Chamberlain) 1:32.16.
100 BACKSTROKE
Top seed: James Pinter (Iowa City West) 50.20.
Local qualifiers: 23, Gavin Hall (Senior) 55.17.
100 BREASTSTROKE
Top seed: Forrest Frazier (Iowa City High) 54.18.
Local qualifiers: 7, Pierce Casper (Senior) 59.78; 8, Tate Billmeyer (Hempstead) 1:00.19.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Top seed: Bettendorf 3:06.42.
Local qualifiers: 17, Hempstead (George Holesinger, Aiden Yaklich, Tate Billmeyer, Mathias Chamberlain) 3:21.13; 23, Senior (Josh Rusch, Cole Wolbers, Matteo Barzagli, Gavin Hall) 3:26.23.