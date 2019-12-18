One person who isn’t looking forward to Christmas break is Clarke men’s basketball coach Jim Blaine. Topping his holiday wishlist is hope that the Pride can carry their recent hot streak over into the new year.
Keith Johnson and Nick Marshall scored a game-high 27 points each as Clarke won its fourth straight game with a 105-86 win over Briar Cliff on Tuesday in the Robert & Ruth Kehl Center.
The win marked a season-high in scoring for the Pride (9-5), who haven’t lost since Dec. 2 to No. 4 William Penn. They sank 43 field goals, second in program history to the 51 made in a November 2011 win over Crossroads College. Clarke shot 56.6 percent as a team, and withstood the Chargers’ barrage of 3-point shots with efficient scoring throughout the lineup.
“We’ve won four in a row and five out of six, so it was just good to keep that momentum going,” said Blaine, the former Benton High coach now in his sixth season with the Pride. “I think we’re hard to guard because we have three guys on the floor that can score any way, and sometimes it’s five. … All five of those guys were in double figures today.”
It was a tight contest through the first 14 minutes of action, as Clarke clung to a 29-28 lead. Johnson found himself in a slight scuffle with Briar Cliff’s top scorer, Jackson Lamb, and prior to an in-bound play, both players were issued warnings for chippy play.
That seemed to ignite Johnson — a 6-foot-4 sophomore wing and former Dubuque Hempstead standout. On the ensuing play, he drilled a 3 through contact and converted the four-point play after a foul by Lamb.
That was the start of a 13-2 Clarke run for a 42-30 lead. In the final minute before the half, Johnson hit his fourth 3 of the first and Western Dubuque grad Jordan Lake converted a layup to give the Pride a 47-33 lead at the break.
“The last few games that we’ve had have been tough, and the intensity level’s been high,” said Johnson, who led all scorers with 17 points by halftime. “I think that just carried over into this game. Even though it was non-conference, some teams let up before break and relax. We really took it upon ourselves to stay in the game mentally and that’s what really won us the game.”
The second half belonged to Marshall, a 6-5 sophomore forward from Australia. He scored 15 straight points for Clarke as the Pride built an 82-62 lead with 11 minutes remaining. At that point all five Clarke starters — Marshall, Johnson, Lake, Josh Meier and Darius Lasley — had scored all of the Pride’s points in the contest.
“I know I can score, and I try to go in mentally like I can score on anyone,” said Marshall, who also finished tied for the team lead with seven rebounds. He had 21 points in the second half on 7 of 10 shooting. “If I’m attacking, I’m looking to score first. If not, I’ve got great shooters around me.”
After Xavier Johnson’s put-back pushed Clarke to a 102-81 lead, both teams pulled their starters with just under 3 minutes remaining. Lake finished with 12 points and fell one assist shy of a double-double. Meier finished with 14 points and Lasley added 13. Nick Hoyt led the Chargers (8-6) with 20 points, shooting 6 of 9 from behind the arc.
The Pride don’t take the floor again until Jan. 2, a road date with St. Ambrose who they defeated, 87-82 in overtime, to earn their first win of the year.
Blaine just hopes his team doesn’t soften up with the time off. Clarke will be a tough out if it maintains its current roll.
“It’s a nice feeling to go into break playing this well,” Blaine said.