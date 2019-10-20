PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Throw records out the window in the WIAC.
There’s never a week off in one of the toughest — maybe the toughest — leagues in all of NCAA Division III football. UW-Platteville’s homecoming game was another reminder of that.
The NCAA Division III No. 19-ranked Pioneers pushed third-ranked UW-Whitewater to the limit in a seven-point road loss last week, and in a wet and soggy afternoon on Saturday the Pioneers needed everything they had to survive a one-win UW-Stout team, 33-27, at Pioneer Stadium.
“We call our conference ‘The Truth League,’” Pioneers quarterback Colin Schuetz said. “It really tests who has what it takes, who’s really good and who’s not. We saw their record and you have to look past that. They are a good (1-5) team. We needed to not take them lightly at all and you have to respect everybody in our conference.”
Platteville’s league-leading scoring offense racked up 527 total yards, led by Schuetz completing 21 of 35 attempts for 348 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Wyatt Thompson carried 21 times for 125 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler Knigge caught eight passes for 97 yards and a score.
“We’re focused on our opponent week-to-week,” Schuetz said. “The WIAC is tough and you have to respect that. Whitewater is one of the best defenses in the nation and we did some good things against them last week, so we came out of that game not feeling like it was too bad of an effort.”
Defensively, the Pioneers (5-1, 2-1 WIAC) recovered a Stout fumble and got an interception from cornerback Travis Klassy. Platteville now has 12 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries on the season to lead the conference in turnovers, lending extra possessions that the offense has utilized to top several categories in the conference.
Even more impressive was the performance against the Blue Devils (1-5, 0-3) without standout senior cornerback Luke Johnson, who suffered a hand injury and could be out for the season.
“That was a hell of a football game to watch,” Platteville coach Mike Emendorfer said. “Even in the rain, you saw a little bit of everything and it was definitely exciting football.”
Platteville took its opening drive 69 yards in six plays, capping it with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Schuetz to Knigge. After Stout tied it, the Pioneers locked down and took a 10-7 lead on Andrew Schweigert’s 36-yard field goal.
Freshman UW-P running back Mitchell McNutt scored on a 10-yard run with 8:12 left in the second quarter, and then Schuetz connected with David Urke on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 7 seconds until halftime for a 24-7 advantage.
“UW-Stout is a very good football team,” Emendorfer said. “They have some explosive players and we knew they were going to come out in the second half and challenge us. We’re fortunate to come away with a victory and in this league it’s just exciting to get a win. You can’t take those for granted.”
The Blue Devils responded with 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 24-20 at the 4:09 mark. Platteville came back with Schweigert’s 28-yard field goal to push the lead to 27-20 with 12:22 remaining.
Following a defensive stand with a chance to pull away, Schuetz found freshman receiver Brandt Stare for a 63-yard completion to the Stout 21-yard line. Thompson found the end zone on the next play to make it 33-20 with 7:45 to go.
“Some of the decisions we made, and some that I made, coming right after half were bad and we let them get back in it,” Schuetz said. “We could have put some more on them and that really changed the ballgame. But those long plays by Brandt and Wyatt to get that other score were big to give us a little more cushion.”
Stout scored with 1:11 to play to cut the lead to six, but Knigge recovered the ensuing onside kick to finish off the Pioneers’ latest survival training in the WIAC.
“We’re just going to look at the film and keep finding ways to try and get better,” Emendorfer said.