Andy Benko’s initial goal was just to have fun and stay in shape.
Then he set a new target.
Now, he’s chasing records and world championships.
Dubuque’s Benko completed a four-peat in the World Rowing Indoor Championship’s Masters 50-54 age division on Feb. 24. It was the eighth world title in 14 years for Benko, who drew repeated praise from the broadcasters during the webcast of the world championships.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Benko, 53. “They really play it up nicely and make a 50-year-old guy feel pretty good.”
That’s a big leap from where Benko started. A former crew and track athlete at Purdue in the late 1980s, Benko said he came across a rowing machine at a YMCA in the mid-1990s and began incorporating it into his workouts.
“And then I kind of looked ahead,” he said. “I knew they had these world championship events, and this goes back to the early ‘80s when they were doing this. I said when I hit 40, I’m going to target to really get serious.
“Every year you challenge yourself with what you can do different to get a little bit better, whether it’s lifting weights or eating better. It truly cascaded into taking care of yourself a lot better and really just challenge yourself and what you can do. I’ve held my own, and I’ve performed well over the last 14 years now and have made a lot of friends and acquaintances.”
Indoor rowing differs greatly from outdoor rowing, Benko said. But there are similarities. The indoor world championships are sanctioned by World Rowing and is run similar to how outdoor regattas would be.
But the similarities pretty much end there.
“Rowing in a boat with eight people, you’re literally a piston within an engine and you’ve just got to stay focused on your thing and hold your balance and hold your form,” he said. “On the rowing machine, it’s more about how far can you push yourself to just complete exhaustion. The rowing community appreciates it in terms of the benefits it gives you, but there’s nothing like rowing on the water.
“But in terms of the competition, very similar. Once you get into it and you’re going, there’s nothing better. That’s what you like about it. In rowing, unlike running or even biking, you use your whole body. You use your legs, your back, your arms — and you can literally pull every piece of blood out of your brain to get to your muscles. You see people fall off the machines and pass out from exhaustion.”
Benko makes it look easy.
Competing against 10 other competitors in a virtual format because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Benko was the only American in the division in this year’s championships. Using steady and powerful strokes — he averaged two to three fewer per minute than runner-up John Thomson of New Zealand — Benko reached 2,000 meters in 6:09.5. Thomson finished 4 seconds behind Benko while Australian David Dix was another 1.3 seconds later in third.
Benko already owns pretty much every record available to him. He’s won the heavyweight division in his 50-54 age group every year so far. He won a world title four times competing in the 40-49 division.
And there will always be something more for him to chase.
“We’ve got world records for every age group up until you’re in your 80s, so there’s always something to look forward to,” he said. “When I turn 55, there’s another record to target there.
“It’s low impact. It doesn’t cause injuries. I enjoy doing it. You can push yourself as hard as you want or just take it easy. I’m going to keep doing it. I enjoy the competition. It’s nice to be in your 50s and have something to get excited about like when you were younger. So, I love it.”