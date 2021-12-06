Here is a capsule look at area wrestling teams in the Tri-Rivers and Upper Iowa conferences:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Rob Andersen (2nd season)
Last year — 8-28
Returning state qualifier — Dawson Bergan (Jr., 120)
Other returning veterans — Nathaniel Gaul (Sr., 160); Peyton Gaul (Jr., 113); Marcus Gaul (Soph., 106); Connor Wilson (Soph., 145)
Promising newcomers — Adam Kloser (Fr., 106); Albert Fry (Fr., 195)
Outlook — The Vikings have a talented core group returning, led by Bergan. But, like many teams in the conference, Ed-Co won’t be able to fill all 14 weights this season and winning dual meets will be tough against teams with deeper rosters. Bergan went 44-8 last year and placed sixth at the state tournament. He will be expected to help bring along a team that has the potential to send multiple wrestlers to Des Moines in February. Peyton Gaul went 31-6 last year, but was injured in late January and didn’t get a chance to wrestle in the postseason.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Kurt Hatfield
Returning veterans — Michael Schaul (Sr.); Devin Smith (Sr.); Aiden Salow (Soph.); Brady Davis (Soph.); Tyreese Crippin (Soph.)
Outlook — The Wildcats are hoping to continue an upward trend and will use each week this season as a stepping stone toward peaking at the end of the season. The big focus for Maquoketa Valley wrestlers this year will be on wrestling their own match, regardless of the opponent. Davis qualified for the Class 1A district meet last year while Schaul, Salow and Smith finished third at sectionals.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Jarid Grinstead (4th season)
Returning starters — Erik Flores (Jr.); Samantha Spielbauer (Jr.)
Outlook — The Eagles may not have depth on their roster, but there is quality. Spielbauer won the IWCOA girls state championship at 160 last year, was an AAU state runner-up at 160 and won the 16U girls folkstyle national championship at 152. She will split her time between wrestling and girls basketball. Flores was the Upper Iowa Conference champion at 106 and advanced to the district tournament was a sectional champ last season. Clayton Ridge has a young roster with plenty of room still to grow.