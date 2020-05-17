News in your town

Column: Snell now poster child for spoiled ballplayers

Michael McCaskey, who succeeded Halas as Bears' leader, dies

NASCAR putting its safety plan to test as racing restarts

NASCAR picks up at tricky Darlington after 10-week hiatus

Fighting Saints' list of NHL players grows to 11

Return to play or not? A thorny question for youth sports

The Shots: Ehlo, Russell playing a role in 'The Last Dance'

Lefty QB Tua Tagovailoa a rarity in the right-handed NFL

AP Exclusive: MLB projects $640K per game loss with no fans

Live golf returns to TV with a different look at Seminole

More than the Score: Cyclone Tailgate Tour goes virtual this week

Sports in brief: Colts ink Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor

College notebook: Former local star honored by Northern Michigan

Rodgers says Packers' decision to draft Love surprised him

College athletics: A-R-C states intent for fall sports

Sports in brief: Gov. Pritzker walks back MLB comments

Vikes' Zimmer sequestering at ranch with assistant coach son

USHL: NHL-drafted defenseman returning to Fighting Saints

Boys prep track & field: Comets, Trailblazers among squads with potential in 2020

Named to state scholar-athlete team, Lancaster's Place sets sights on public service

Extra innings: Baseball head pitches Olympics to MLB, again

Boys prep golf: Wisconsin golfers had state meet aspirations

MLB draft picks feel fortunate to avoid this year's process

Sports briefs: Tour plans constant testing, limited access for golf return

TH Athlete of Week: Senior's Busch can't imagine life without dance

East Dubuque eager to field semi-pro baseball team again

Women's basketball: WD's Maahs, Simon-Ressler graduate from UNI

Girls prep track & field: SWAL loaded with track standouts

Source: No MLB economic plan in 1st session with players

Pandemic could change landscape of minor league sports

Sports briefs: NBA players union polls members about returning

Unanimous decision to move back semi-pro baseball season

More than the Score: IHSA celebrating 2019-20 school year

College basketball: Iowa's Bohannon, Nunge granted hardship waivers

Girls prep basketball: Galena's Watson, Stockton's Timpe honored by IBCA

Iowa's Bohannon, Nunge granted extra year of eligibility

Decade in local sports: 2010s featured plenty of memorable moments

Boys prep track & field: Talented SWAL field was primed

Ortman: Lack of sports has me longing for better times

AP source: MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start

Sports briefs: Agent seeking answers from Zion Williamson

Big Ten honors former Fighting Saints