Dubuque Senior was a volleyball dynasty in the 1970s.
The Rams captured their first state championship in 1973, and in five of the next six seasons the program settled for state runner-up. By 1980, the program — led by standout middle hitter Mary Beck — was tired of second place.
After three straight runner-up finishes, the Rams entered the 1980 season ranked No. 1 and held court to that throughout a 39-0-2 campaign that ended in the program’s second state championship.
Powered by all-tournament team co-captain Beck, setter Shellie Pfohl and the versatile Julie Matz with head coach Bob Beardsley, the Rams captured gold once again in Beck’s senior season with a 6-15, 17-15, 16-14, 15-10 victory over Bettendorf in the Iowa state championship match (there was only one class in Iowa volleyball from 1970-80) on Nov. 1, 1980, at West Des Moines Dowling High School.
In the third installment of a special series, “Postseason Playback” — revisiting the area’s greatest postseason games — we look back on the Rams’ undefeated season that was led and capped off by a dominant performance from Beck, considered the best attacker in the state that season.
“It was a relief after four state championship games to finally win one,” said Beck, 57, in a new interview with the TH. “We had a great senior class and had a great time together. With an undefeated season, what more can I say? It was a great season and we were riding that wave of Dubuque being the dominant city in Iowa for volleyball along with Wahlert and Hempstead. It was a great end to a great season.”
BACKGROUND
After losing to Dubuque Wahlert in the state championship games of 1977 and 1978, then bowing out to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the final of 1979, the Rams were hungry to close Beck’s final shot at glory with a title. They went through the regular season unscathed behind an experienced and talented group of players.
That started with Beck, a fierce hitter at the net who completed 88% (585 of 665) of her swings during the regular season with 404 kills, an average of nearly five per set. She also completed 97% of her serves. Pfohl led the state in serving through the season by connecting on 234 of 235 attempts. Lisa Breithaupt and Cindy Pearce provided two more solid setters in the lineup. While without a loss, the Rams tied once during the regular season to none other than Bettendorf.
“Years before, Senior had won a title and as a freshman there were a lot of great players on the team,” said Beck, a semi-retired fine arts photographer who previously lived in the Chicago area but now resides in Dubuque. “I felt bad that some of those great players didn’t win one, they were well-deserving of a championship. Bob Beardsley put in a lot of work and is a great volleyball coach and we all wanted it. There was a lot of hard work put in and it paid off.”
In six seasons as coach, Beardsley led the Rams to a fifth state tournament appearance behind a dominant run in district play. In the semifinals, Senior ran roughshod over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 15-6, 15-0, 15-2, then clinched a state berth on its home floor with a 15-6, 15-2, 15-5 sweep of Iowa City West. Beck delivered 21 kills and Pearce had 14 assists in the rout.
To open pool play at state, the Rams swept Schaller High and Fort Dodge by identical scores of 15-6, 15-10, then played to their second tie of the season against Knoxville, 11-15, 15-6. Senior remained dominant in the quarterfinals with a 15-7, 15-9 sweep of Manning High before a 15-9, 15-12 sweep of Waterloo West in the semifinals. Beck was to become the first player in Iowa volleyball history to compete in four state championship matches.
“I really had to grow as a player as a freshman and sophomore,” Beck said. “I played with some really experienced players and it was tough trying to fit in and have them accept me. I’m very grateful to compete in four finals and to go into my college career with a full scholarship. It was a great ride.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Bettendorf entered the final at 35-6-5 and was led by Cathy Noth, who went on to share all-tournament team co-captain honors with Beck and played at the University of Nebraska. Coming off a tie earlier in the season, the Rams got everything they could handle from the Bulldogs, who rolled to a 15-6 victory in the opening set to put Senior on its heels early.
“Even though we got off to a poor start, when people walked out of there Saturday night there was no doubt in their minds which team was best,” Beardsley said after the match. “We were down and the pressure was on, but we were able to come back against a team like Bettendorf. That was the mark of a championship-caliber team.”
Trailing in the second set, 14-12 — and on the verge of a 2-0 match deficit — Beck’s kill returned service and momentum to the Rams in evening up the match behind kills from Beck, Matz and Jean Arlen. In the third set, the Rams trailed again, 14-10, and were on the brink of defeat before Cheryl Bradley’s assist to Arlen turned the tide. Pfohl had a key dig and Breithaupt delivered three ace serves to give the set to the Rams for a 2-1 match lead.
“There was a great crowd there,” Beck said. “It was such a great time and the convoy back to Senior and the pep rally were something. I didn’t even remember coming back in those three sets, really. That’s incredible. I’ve played a lot of volleyball over the years.”
ENDING
With the Bulldogs fighting to stay alive, they tied the fourth set at 8-8 in hopes of extending the match. But the Rams wouldn’t be denied this time, as Pfohl’s ace serve and Arlen’s kill helped Senior score seven of the set’s final nine points. Fittingly, the final point and championship-clincher for the Rams came on an assist from Breithaupt to Beck for the powerbomb swing and kill for the much-deserved crown.
“I’m sure I probably put the ball away, of course,” Beck said with a laugh when asked if she remembered how the match ended. “The first person I hugged was Coach Beardsley. We were so relieved that it paid off because we put in the work. Bettendorf was tough and they had a tremendous record, too. It was incredible. We were just so relieved that we did it.”
Beck delivered 22 kills in the championship match and finished with 79 in the tournament, connecting on 147 of 149 swing attempts (hitting 52 of 54 in the final). Breithaupt added 18 assists in the final.
“Even by today’s standards, a pretty awesome display,” Beardsley said of Beck in a recent email to the TH. “Looking back I am not sure how we won the championship. Give credit, it was a total team effort and we simply made big plays down the stretch when one mistake would have cost us the championship.”
Beck was named first team all-state, while Breithaupt earned fifth-team honors and Pfohl and Matz received all-state honorable mention.
“Earlier she missed a few more spikes than we would have liked to seen,” Beardsley said of Beck after the match. “But she just kept hammering away and they couldn’t stop her.”
AFTERMATH
Beardsley, an IGHSAU Hall of Famer, coached the Rams from 1975-84 and led Senior to the program’s third state championship in 1983 in a sweep over Fort Dodge. The championship marked the end of Senior’s volleyball dynasty, as the title victory was the Rams’ eighth — and to date, still most recent — trip to the state tournament.
Beck — who was also an all-state softball player for the Rams — received a full-ride volleyball scholarship to play at Missouri State University, having a successful career with the Bears where she received all-conference honors and played in two national tournaments. Beck was inducted into the university’s athletic Hall of Fame in 1996. She was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s volleyball Hall of Fame in 2010 before coming full circle and receiving Hall of Fame honors from Senior in 2017.
But in 1980, the Rams dominated the Iowa volleyball scene behind the driving force of one hard-hitting star that finally won gold after three straight years of silver finishes.
“There’s always good memories of winning something like that,” Beck said. “Overall, it carried me through the sport as a team player and through life to get things done and rise to the occasion. It gave me a good work ethic.”