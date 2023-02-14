Matt Wienen wanted Connor Glasgow to enjoy this one on the court.
Under the circumstances, sitting next to him on the bench was the next best thing.
Behind a stellar effort from Glasgow, Galena knocked off East Dubuque for the first time in nine tries with a convincing, but hard-earned 62-49 win over the Warriors on Tuesday at East Dubuque High School.
“This was a mindset win,” said Wienen, Galena’s coach. “It was huge. We played as good as we possibly could and now we know we can beat them.”
Glasgow poured in 28 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-3 junior picked up his fourth foul with 5:46 left in the game. Wienen decided to leave him in and Glasgow eventually fouled out with 2:25 remaining.
“I’ve got to be disciplined. I can’t foul out of games this late in the year,” Glasgow said. “But the good thing is (leaving me in) means he trusts me. Now I just need to make sure that he can continue to trust me.”
Kaden Hauber added 13 points for Galena, helping ice the game in the fourth after Glasgow exited. Parker Studtman was Glasgow’s steady sidekick all night with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Galena, which improved to 22-8, was perfect from the floor over the first 3:37 of the game making all four of its shots.
Bradin Lee provided an early spark for East Dubuque (14-15), though, coming in and knocking down two shots, including a 3-pointer as the Warriors pulled even at 11 with less than a minute to play in the opening quarter.
Galena went on a 7-0 run to close the first and open the second period behind a pair of baskets by Glasgow and a 3-pointer from Hauber.
Carter Widmeier scored four of his six second-quarter points on consecutive possessions for ED to pull the Warriors back in it midway through the second.
But Galena inched ahead thanks to a marvelous spurt from Studtman.
The sophomore scored from every angle late in the period to help give the Pirates their biggest lead of the game, 29-20, at halftime.
Studtman knocked down a short jumper, muscled for an offensive rebound on a missed Galena free throw, and then canned a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.
Galena began to pull away for good in the third behind Glasgow and Studtman. Glasgow blocked ED’s first shot attempt of the half and then proceeded to score 12 of his points in third.
Studtman keyed multiple transition buckets for the Pirates including a beauty of a pass to Glasgow to put Galena up by double digits.
Glasgow returned the favor, dropping a dandy of a backdoor pass to Studtman for a reverse layup.
“(Glasgow’s) so good,” Wienen said. “He can handle the ball better than a lot of point guards. He knows we need him down the stretch.”
Galena led by as many as 16 in the third, but the Warriors closed the gap to 47-35 heading to the final period.
Widmeier, who finished with a team-high 18, had eight points in the fourth for ED as the Warriors climbed to within 10 on multiple occasions. But Galena never allowed ED within single digits and went 7-for-10 on free throws after Glasgow fouled out to keep ED at bay.
“I think it’s ironic that we played our biggest rivals on Valentine’s Day,” East Dubuque coach Scott Schaber said. “They didn’t show us much love tonight. I think instead of ‘will you be mine?’ (Coach) Wienen was saying ‘you will be mine.’ And they did that by putting Glasgow in the paint and establishing their inside game.”
