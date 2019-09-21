Loras College had its chances, but couldn’t cash in enough of them.
The University of Chicago didn’t find as many opportunities, but when it did, made them count.
In a battle of top-10 ranked teams on Friday night, NCAA Division III No. 6-ranked University of Chicago found the net at opportune times and held off the No. 9-ranked Duhawks, 2-1, at the Rock Bowl.
“I feel like it was a top-10 matchup,” Loras coach Dan Rothert said. “Lessons learned. Our team hasn’t played in one of these type of games in a while, so we just have to bounce back (today).”
The Duhawks (5-1-1) saw their five-match winning streak come to an end and have now lost three straight to the Maroons (3-0-4), who have reached the Final Four of the Division III national tournament the past two seasons.
Loras finished with an 18-8 advantage in total shots and an 8-5 edge in shots on goal, but Chicago goalkeeper Aaron Katsimpalis made seven saves to keep the Duhawks at bay.
“I think that was the game,” Rothert said. “In the first 15 minutes we were just trying to figure them out and once we did that we started getting looks. We had some really good looks and we didn’t finish. I think if we finish one of those, maybe two, that changes the game completely.”
Loras was on the attack throughout the first half but couldn’t find the net despite outshooting the Maroons, 9-3. Kody Rife’s shot went wide left just 4:22 into the game, and a minute later Miles McDonnell’s attempt was saved by Katsimpalis.
The Duhawks didn’t relent, as Tigrio Huerta had his boot saved at the 7:40 mark and then missed another wide to the right at 17:13. Just another minute later, Mark Histed misfired on a header to the right of the net.
McDonnell had another shot blocked at 29:17 and then his header off a corner kick was off the mark at 30:11 as the game entered halftime scoreless.
“It went into halftime tied and we just knew we missed some opportunities there,” Rothert said.
The Maroons finally solved the Duhawks’ defense at the 50:40 mark when Michael Johnson scored in the bottom right corner of the net off an assist by Peyton Lane. Jorge Branco pulled a nifty move and scored with the assist from Sahil Modi to put Loras into a 2-0 hole at 64:39.
“They are a very good team, they’ve been to the last two Final Fours,” Rothert said. “They punish mistakes, that’s what they do. They punished a couple of our mistakes and we had to really push at the end to get one or two back. I thought we got a couple more good looks and they made a great save at the end.”
Mark Broderick scored his fourth goal of the season on a low blast at the center of the net, with an assist from Huerta, to pull the Duhawks within a goal at the 81:22 mark. Loras was relentless down the stretch in an effort to tie it up, but Katsimpalis made a pivotal save of a Loras header with 2:45 to play that keyed the Maroons to escape with the win.
“I wish we could have another 10 minutes,” Rothert said. “We put a lot of numbers forward, put it in the mix and make things happen and really grind things out. That’s what we do. Try to put the other team on their heels by constantly going at them. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the second one. Wish we would have got it.”