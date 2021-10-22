A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League game:
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (5-0-0-0) at DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (3-0-2-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The first of five meetings this season.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints remain one of just four USHL teams without a regulation-time defeat this season, and they face two of the others this weekend in Des Moines and Chicago. (Tri-City is the other). Through six games, 19 different players have registered at least one point and 13 different players have scored at least one goal for Dubuque. Tristan Lemyre leads the team with nine points, including five goals, while Ryan Beck and Stephen Halliday have eight and seven points, respectively. The Saints have outscored opponents, 25-17.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers share first place in the Western Conference with Tri-City after five games. Des Moines has outscored its opponents, 28-13. Scout Truman shares third place on the USHL scoring chart with 11 points, including three goals. Remington Keopple has played all five games in goal and boasts a 2.56 goals against average and .899 save percentage.
The ‘A’ List: National Hockey League Central Scouting gave former Saints forward Matthew Savoie an ‘A’ rating in its early season players to watch list. The ‘A’ rating projects to a potential first-round selection in next summer’s NHL Draft. The 17-year-old has four goals and 13 points in eight games for the Winnipeg Ice of the major junior Western Hockey League. He tallied 21 goals and 38 points in 34 games for Dubuque last season.
FIGHTING SAINTS at CHICAGO STEEL (6-0-2-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Fox Valley Ice Arena, Geneva, Ill.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The first of six meetings this season.
Scouting Chicago: The defending regular-season and playoff champion Steel enter this weekend as the top scoring team in the USHL with 35 goals, but they have also surrendered 21, while owning a three-point lead on Madison for first place in the Eastern Conference. Jackson Blake, a 2021 fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes and the son of former NHLer Jason Blake, leads the USHL with 15 points, including six goals. Adam Fantilli, the MVP of the Clark Cup Playoffs and a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, ranks second with 13 points, including five goals. Chicago visits Green Bay tonight.