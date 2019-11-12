The Iowa state volleyball tournament begins today at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Classes 4A and 5A compete in the quarterfinals this afternoon while 1A, 2A and 3A begin tomorrow.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the tournament.
CLASS 4A
NO. 7 WESTERN DUBUQUE (22-13) VS. NO. 2 CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (28-6)
Time: Today at 4 p.m.
How Western Dubuque got here: Swept Central DeWitt in the first round of regionals; defeated Dubuque Wahlert in four sets in the regional semifinals; swept Clinton in the regional final
How Xavier got here: Swept Newton in the regional semifinals; swept Gilbert in the regional final
Western Dubuque starters: Meredith Bahl (soph., OH; 279 kills, 696 attempts, .283 kill %, 30 aces, 196 digs, 37 blocks), Maddie Harris (soph., OH; 266 kills, 768 attempts, .193 kill %, 19 aces, 183 digs, 21 blocks), Meg Besler (jr., RS; 171 kills, 520 attempts, .169 kill %, 54 blocks), Kaylee Elgin (sr., MH; 114 kills, 308 attempts, .208 kill %, 17 aces, 71 blocks), Maddy Maahs (soph., S; 59 kills, 35 aces, 844 assists, 160 digs), Libby Lansing (fr., MH; 34 kills, 146 attempts, 57 blocks), Clare Horsfield (sr., DS; 26 aces, 182 digs), Ella Meyer (fr., L; 338 digs, 22 assists, 26 aces)
Xavier starters: Eve Magill (jr., OH; 305 kills, 618 attempts, .351 kill %, 20 aces, 72 digs, 65 blocks), Elyse Winter (jr., OH; 286 kills, 654 attempts, .291 kill %, 30 aces, 218 digs, 75 blocks), Katy Garrison (jr., MH; 159 kills, 362 attempts, .260 kill %, 43 blocks, 17 aces, 120 digs), Julia Shoger (sr., MH; 112 kills, 292 attempts, .291 kill %, 22 aces, 65 blocks), Jazmine Yamikoski (jr., S; 476 assists, 151 digs, 16 blocks), Rylee Beardsworth (jr., S; 345 assists, 10 blocks), Ashley Hinrichs (sr., L; 228 digs, 16 aces)
Winner: Advances to Thursday’s state semifinal to face the winner of No. 3 North Scott and No. 6 Marion
Outlook: It can’t be mere coincidence that the state paired up the two teams that met in last year’s Iowa 3A football championship game in the first round of state volleyball — can it? In any case, despite the difference in seeding, this one should be fun. The Saints advanced all the way to last year’s 4A state title game where they lost in four sets to Dubuque Wahlert, which means the Bobcats are taking on both teams from the 2018 championship match in the same postseason. Western Dubuque fared well against the Golden Eagles, handing the three-time defending champs their first playoff loss since 2015. Xavier swept the Bobcats in their only meeting of the regular season way back on Sept. 17, but this is a much improved WD team since that previous outing. Despite its youth (the Bobcats start five underclassmen), if WD continues to play like it has nothing to lose, they stand as good a chance as any team in Cedar Rapids of beating the Saints.
NO. 5 WEST DELAWARE (39-5) VS. NO. 4 WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (46-6)
Time: Today at 6 p.m.
How West Delaware got here: Swept Decorah in the regional semifinals; swept Charles City in the regional final
How Waverly-Shell Rock got here: Swept Webster City in the regional semifinals; defeated Dallas Center-Grimes in five sets in the regional final
West Delaware starters: Macey Kleitsch (sr., S; 922 assists, 311 digs, 22 blocks, 46 aces, 167 kills), Ella Koloc (soph., L; 416 digs, 33 aces, 104 assists), Heather Heims (jr., DS; 245 digs, 12 aces), Kayla Felton (soph., DS; 218 digs, 23 aces), Alivia Schulte (fr., OH; 114 kills, 446 attempts, 72 digs, 23 blocks), Ava Hauser (jr., RS; 240 kills, 675 attempts, .252 kill %, 48 blocks, 70 digs), Allison Collier (sr., MH; 227 kills, 614 attempts, .265 kill %, 56 aces, 48 blocks), Kinley Kolbet (sr., MH; 241 kills, 526 attempts, .392 kills %, 76 blocks)
Waverly-Shell Rock starters: Jaz Westmoreland (sr., OH; 338 kills, 790 attempts, .316 kill %, 39 aces, 371 digs, 35 blocks), Avery Beckett (soph., OH; 335 kills, 885 attempts, .263 kill %, 37 blocks, 64 digs), Haley Eckerman (sr., MH; 202 kills, 493 attempts, ,268 kill %, 29 aces, 88 blocks), Nelli Stocks (sr., MH; 118 kills, 346 attempts, .133 kill %, 62 blocks), Elizabeth Schmidt (sr., RS; 115 kills, 417 attempts, .192 kill %, 36 blocks); Sophie Sedgwick (soph., S; 425 assists, 106 digs, 35 aces), Maddie Rodenbeck (sr., S; 69 aces, 643 assists, 176 digs); Britney Young (sr., L; 469 digs, 27 aces)
Winner: Advances to Thursday’s state semifinal to face the winner of No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton and No. 8 Glenwood
Outlook: Predicting a winner here is absolutely a coin flip. The Hawks surely have the most capable setter in the 4A field in senior Macey Kleitsch. She’s the top setter in the class with a state-leading 922 assists and she loves to force it to middles Allison Collier and Kinley Kolbet. If West Delaware can keep the ball in play, Kleitsch will find a way to keep the Hawks in the match, making a sweep highly unlikely for the Go-Hawks. On the Waverly-Shell Rock side, it’s hard to know based on the stats who to key on. The Go-Hawks are as balanced as they come, which means Kolbet and Collier need to be on their blocking reads. The middles are certainly going to play a big role in this match.
CLASS 2A
NO. 2 DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (40-8) VS. NO. 7 VAN BUREN (32-4)
Time: Wednesday at 2 p.m.
How Beckman got here: Swept Sumner-Fredericksburg in the regional quarterfinals; swept MFL/Mar-Mac in the regional semifinals; swept Denver in the regional final
How Van Buren got here: Defeated Cardinal in five sets in the regional quarterfinals; defeated Pella Christian in four sets in the regional semifinals; swept Nodaway Valley in the regional final
Beckman starters: Makayla Koelker (jr., S; 491 assists, 99 digs, 30 aces), Kiersten Schmitt (soph., S/RS; 290 assists, 63 blocks, 79 digs, 232 kills), Leah Wessels (soph., S; 276 assists, 61 digs, 12 aces), Olivia Hogan (soph., L; 398 digs, 14 aces), Paige McDermott (sr., MH; 204 kills, 447 attempts, .338 kill %, 74 blocks, 36 aces), Jada Wills (sr., OH; 474 kills, 880 attempts, .470 kill %, 253 digs, 52 blocks, 60 aces), Ashley Engelken (sr., DS; 215 digs, 29 aces), Kylee Rueber (jr., MH; 91 kills, 230 attempts, .304 kill %, 84 blocks), Chloe Ungs (sr., OH; 145 kills, 387 attempts, .158 kill %, 30 blocks)
Van Buren starters: Selena Sayre (sr., OH; 495 kills, 1,018 attempts, .371 kill %, 52 aces, 376 digs, 49 blocks), Grace Davidson (sr., OH, 300 kills, 718 attempts, .329 kill %, 25 aces, 86 digs, 11 blocks), Taryn Scheuermann (sr., MH; 261 kills, 590 attempts, .324 kill %, 100 blocks), Chloe Davidson (sr., MH; 64 kills, 195 attempts, .200 kill %, 12 aces, 39 blocks), Logan Schmidt (sr., S; 520 assists, 130 digs), Madison Bartholomew (sr., S; 438 assists, 176 digs, 47 blocks), Isabel Manning (jr., L; 589 digs, 23 aces)
Winner: Advances to Thursday’s state semifinal to face the winner of No. 3 Wilton and No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Outlook: A showdown of two of the top four hitters in Class 2A. Van Buren’s Selena Sayre has amassed a whopping 1,018 attempts on the season — a full 300 more than the next closest hitter on her team, making her far and away Van Buren’s kills leader. On Beckman’s side, Jada Wills ranks fourth in 2A with 474 kills, though she’s almost even with Sayre’s output despite more than 100 fewer attempts. Given the way the Trailblazers have been playing this postseason, if they can manage to slow down Sayre, their chances are really good to win this match. The play of Kiersten Schmitt, Olivia Hogan, Paige McDermott, Kylee Rueber and others has served to really balance out this new-look Beckman team in its third straight state tournament run. If the supporting cast continues its strong postseason play, even in the unlikely event of an off day from Wills, the Blazers are look primed to advance to its second consecutive 2A semifinal.