The West Side Gymnastics team shined at the AAU State Meet last weekend at the Onalaska Omni Center in Onalaska, Wis. The District State Championships included 550 area athletes from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.
West Side’s top performances included:
Level 8: Audrianne Freese had a phenomenal state championship being honored with the overall Level 8 All-State Highest All-Around Title 36.075 with first-place sweep winning five state championships on vault (9.25), bars (8.5), beam (8.95), floor (9.375) and all-around. Autumn Wiedenman was runner-up on floor (8.8), third in bars, fourth on beam, sixth in vault and fourth in all-around (31.45).
Xcel Diamond: Claire Brosius won the state championship on floor (8.975) along with runner-up finishes on bars (8.225), beam (8.525), and all-around (34.2). She also placed fourth on vault (8.475).
Xcel Platinum Age 13: Millie Eikamp brought home the state championship on vault (9.15). She also placed fourth on beam (8.85), sixth in all-around (33.45), seventh in floor and ninth on bars.
Xcel Platinum Age 9-12: Leah Davis placed runner-up on beam (9.125). She also finished fourth on floor (9.275), 10th in all-around (33.525), 12th in vault and 12th on bars. Sadie Culbertson placed eighth on Floor (9.0), ninth in vault, 10th in beam, 11th in bars and 11th in all-around (32.925).
Xcel Gold 13A: Sophia Jentz went for the stuck landing to win the vault state championship title (8.85). She also placed fourth in floor (8.65), fifth in all-around (32.1), seventh in bars, and seventh in beam. Elizabeth Heims was runner-up in floor (8.9) and beam (8.3). She also placed third on vault (8.675), fourth in all-around (32.525) and eight in bars.
Xcel Gold 13B: Elizabeth Anthony won the vault state championship (9.075), runner-up on floor (8.925), placed fifth in bars, fifth in all-around (33.5) and sixth in beam.
Xcel Gold Age 11: Zoey Heims placed seventh on bars, seventh in beam, seventh in all-around (31.475), eighth in vault and eighth in floor at her first state competition.
Xcel Gold Age 10: In her first time competing at the state meet, Gabrielle Donar placed third on vault (8.85), fifth in floor (8.55), along with eighth on bars, beam and all-around (32.1). Hannah Donar placed seventh on vault (8.5), bars, beam, floor and all-around (32.35). Ella Smith placed ninth on all five events at her first state meet.
Xcel Gold Age 8-9: Mallory Andrews competed in her first state meet, earning runner-up in floor (9.175). She also placed seventh in bars, seventh in all-around, eighth in vault, and ninth on beam. Sophia Bradbery stayed on the balance beam to place runner-up (8.65) along with ninth on vault, bars, floor and all-around at her first state championships. Rochelle Steve placed third on floor (9.15), sixth on vault, sixth in beam, eighth on bars and eighth in all-around.
Team coaches for West Side include: Deb Donar, Jenny Donar, Trisha Brosius, Joseph Budde, Sarah Smith, Angela Lochner, and Isabelle Freese.
