Ian Moller, Calvin Harris and Tommy Specht
Buy Now

Dubuque County natives (from left) Ian Moller, Calvin Harris and Tommy Specht met in a six-game Class A Carolina League series last week in Kannapolis, N.C. Moller and Specht play for the Down East Wood Ducks, a Texas Rangers affiliate, while Harris plays for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Chicago White Sox affiliate.

 Contributed

Tommy Specht almost had to pinch himself as he peered in from left field in the bottom of the first inning at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C.

The moment just didn’t seem real when Calvin Harris stepped into the left-handed batter’s box in front of Specht’s teammate, catcher Ian Moller.

Recommended for you