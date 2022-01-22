CORALVILLE, Iowa -- The expectation within the Dubuque Wahlert wrestling room is a state championship.
That’s going to be the case for a whole new generation of Iowa girls now, too.
Laney Duggan added her name to the Golden Eagles’ list of champions, becoming the second Wahlert girl to win a state championship. Duggan, already a two-time state medalist, won an 8-2 decision over Wapello’s Tatum Wolford in the 145-pound final at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament at Xtream Arena on Saturday.
“It doesn’t feel real, honestly,” Duggan said. “I’ve been all day (thinking) ‘just get to this next match, just this next match.’ Next thing I know I’m out there and I can’t stand still at all.”
She joined former teammate Alaina Schmidt, the 2020 152-pound state champion, and claimed the 14th state title in program history.
Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel completed a run to her second state medal while Clayton Ridge’s Samantha Spielbauer fell short of a second state title.
But all of that was overshadowed by an announcement before the start of the final session: The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will officially sanction girls wrestling beginning next year, the culmination of a multi-year fight to get the fast-growing sport the official designation it deserves.
“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said in a statement released shortly after she made the announcement on the arena floor. "The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of our schools to commit to the sport all factored into this decision.”
More than 1,000 girls wrestled across the state this year, and nearly 700 competed at the two-day state tournament this weekend.
The IGHSAU says 58 schools have committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs and at least 185 Iowa schools had a female wrestling this year.
It is the 11th sport sanctioned by the IGHSAU and is the first sport added since bowling in 2007. Iowa was the 34th state to sanction girls wrestling.
“Emotional, man. I was tearing up,” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “We started a year or two late with the girls, but they’re athletes. I treat them like boys. Sometimes I need to hug them a little bit more, but when (the news) broke, it’s just a phenomenal feeling and it’s just a testament to the sport of wrestling in the state of Iowa and all the girls that put it on the line and have a dream and have a goal.”
Duggan was one of the those who put it on the line, placing fifth at 138 pounds in 2020 and seventh in 2021.
She pinned Iowa City West’s Emma Barker in 5:39 in the quarterfinals, then won an 8-3 decision over Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Espie Almazan in the semifinals.
She took Wolford down in the first period of the final, then fended off a takedown attempt and spun around for two more in the second period, taking a 4-1 lead into the third where she added two more takedowns.
“After those first couple shots defended and I rode her out, that’s when I knew I had it,” Duggan said. “I was like, I’m all in now.”
Reel, a seventh-place medalist last year, won a 4-3 decision over West Branch’s Emmersen Thomas in the 110 quarterfinals, but was pinned in 0:39 in the semifinals by Sigourney-Keota’s Reanah Utterback.
She lost again in the consolation semifinals, 16-1, to Davenport West’s Jada Dailey and finished fifth after beating Pocahontas Area’s Kaitlynn Schuler, 8-2, in the fifth-place match.
“One thing I’ll take from this is no matter how many downfalls you have in life or at home or anything you’ve gone through, just make this your outlet and make this your happy place and keep going,” Reel said. “Keep grinding. You’ll get there.”
Clayton Ridge’s Samantha Spielbauer, last year’s 160 champion, pinned Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson in the 170 quarterfinals before losing a 6-1 decision to Southeast Polk’s Bella Porcelli in the semifinals. She bounced back with a pin of Osage’s Leah Grimm in 0:54 in the consolation semifinals.
Spielbauer pinned Colfax-Mingo’s Katie Schlosser in 0:36 in the third-place match. All five of her wins at the tournament came via pin.
Western Dubuque’s Josie Jecklin earned her first state medal, placing eighth at 155 after losing by fall to Algona’s Sophie Degner in 2:00 in the seventh-place match.
Wahlert’s Shelby Sullens (105), Senior’s Carly Hefel (100) and Sara Koeppen (220), Western Dubuque’s Shariden Engelken (190) and Adriana Shepherd (220), and Clayton Ridge’s Rebecca Schumann (140) were eliminated short of the medal stand.