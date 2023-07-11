Of the six high schools in Dubuque County, three will be playing today for a trip to the Iowa state softball tournament, held next week at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
In Class 4A, at least one area team will be headed to state when Western Dubuque hosts Maquoketa in a matchup of former WaMaC Conference members. Dubuque Hempstead is on the road in Class 5A while Dubuque Wahlert is at home in 3A.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s games:
CLASS 5A REGION 8
No. 11 DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (30-10)
at No. 8 BETTENDORF (28-10)
Site: Bettendorf High School
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Hempstead defeated Davenport North, 3-1, in Saturday’s regional semifinal. Bettendorf beat Davenport Central, 12-0.
Series: Bettendorf is 6-0 against the Mustangs since 2009, including a 10-2 victory on June 24.
Outlook: Hempstead is seeking the program’s second trip to state after making its debut at the 2018 tournament. The Mustangs earned a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship after winning the outright title last year. … Bettendorf is trying to reach Fort Dodge for the eighth time and the third time since 2020.
CLASS 4A REGION 8
No. 13 MAQUOKETA (26-9) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (28-9)
Site: Farley Park; Farley, Iowa
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Maquoketa beat Independence, 7-5, in its regional semifinal on Saturday. Western Dubuque defeated Decorah, 3-0.
Series: Maquoketa is 16-11 against its former WaMaC Conference rival since 2007. The Cardinals won last year’s meeting, snapping Western Dubuque’s seven-game winning streak in the series.
Outlook: Western Dubuque won the 2021 state championship and is looking for the program’s third trip to state overall. The Bobcats finished a game behind Dubuque Hempstead and Linn-Mar in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division standings. … Maquoketa has made three previous trips to state and is looking for its first since 2010. The Cardinals won the River Valley Conference North Division championship.
CLASS 3A REGION 7
No. 11 SOLON (24-13) at No. 3 DUBUQUE WAHLERT (30-8)
Site: Wahlert High School
Time: 5 p.m.
How they got here: Solon defeated West Delaware, 4-3 in 12 innings, in Thursday’s regional quarterfinal before dispatching Monticello, 11-1, in Saturday’s semifinal. Wahlert routed North Fayette Valley, 13-1 in three innings, in the regional quarterfinals before dismantling Waukon, 12-0 in three innings, in Saturday’s semifinal.
Series: The teams have not met since at least 2009.
Outlook: Wahlert reached the state tournament last year for the program’s first state appearance since its inaugural trip in 2009. The Golden Eagles won the outright Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championship. … Solon has qualified for state 13 times previously, but not since 2016. The Spartans won Class 2A championships in 2003 and 2007, and won the 3A title in 2015.