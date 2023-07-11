07072023-TauberRuth2-jl.jpg

Dubuque Wahlert’s Ruth Tauber celebrates after hitting a triple during Thursday’s Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal against North Fayette Valley. Wahlert hosts Solon today in the regional final.

 Sophie Bitter/For the Telegraph Herald

Of the six high schools in Dubuque County, three will be playing today for a trip to the Iowa state softball tournament, held next week at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

In Class 4A, at least one area team will be headed to state when Western Dubuque hosts Maquoketa in a matchup of former WaMaC Conference members. Dubuque Hempstead is on the road in Class 5A while Dubuque Wahlert is at home in 3A.

