In the midst of a history making achievement last week, Isaiah Hammerand felt a little less than satisfied.

The senior won an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet in Washington with a 5K time of 15:43.3 to lead Western Dubuque to just its fourth team berth in the state meet. And, for the first time in program history, the Bobcats qualified in back-to-back years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.