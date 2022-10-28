In the midst of a history making achievement last week, Isaiah Hammerand felt a little less than satisfied.
The senior won an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet in Washington with a 5K time of 15:43.3 to lead Western Dubuque to just its fourth team berth in the state meet. And, for the first time in program history, the Bobcats qualified in back-to-back years.
But, No. 9-ranked Western Dubuque finished second at Washington, just three points behind No. 8 Mount Vernon-Lisbon. And the thought of finishing eighth as a team at state last season still kind of gnaws at Hammerand.
The Class 3A state meet takes place Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Dubuque Wahlert boys Kyle Powers and Jayden Brookins and girls Lucy Murphy, Lilah Takes and Lillian Graham all qualified, along with Western Dubuque’s Alyssa Klein and Bella Meyers.
“We left a lot of points on the board because we didn’t pick off as many runners as we probably should have,” Hammerand said after the qualifying meet. “So, we still have a lot of room for improvement, even in the next week here. The next time out, I know we can make the podium, even though we didn’t win today. That’s still in our sights, that’s the goal for next week, to make the podium.”
Western Dubuque’s Quentin Nauman, the No. 15-ranked runner in the final poll, finished fourth at the state qualifier in 16:37, followed by Derek Fangman with a 16:40 for eighth, Drew Meyer with a 17:03 for 11th and Levi Meyer with a 17:56 for 39th, while Brody Staner took 48th and Thomas Blair placed 66th but did not factor in the Bobcats’ team scoring. Nauman, Fangman and Drew Meyer also qualified as individuals.
Nauman is a freshman and Staner a sophomore, but the other five are seniors.
“We didn’t know it at the time, but we were disappointed by finishing eighth at state last year, even though that’s where we were seeded,” said Hammerand, the No. 4-ranked individual in this week’s final Iowa Association of Track Coaches poll. “We were a little overwhelmed by everything state had to offer, and that’s what motivated us to put our hard hats on and get to work during the offseason.
“We won’t have the same nerves this year because most of us have been there before. The fact that we still finished eighth, even though we didn’t run as well as we could have, is why I’m positive we can make the podium this year.”
Hammerand figures to run in the lead pack with Marion’s top-ranked Jedidiah Osgood, Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s second-ranked Ethan Eichhorn and North Polk’s third-ranked Zach Sporaa.
In the girls race at Washington, Klein finished seventh in 19:58, and Meyers placed 13th in 20:21 to advance to state for the seventh-place Bobcats. The top three teams and the top 15 individuals advanced to Fort Dodge.
Wahlert’s runners advanced out of the West Delaware state qualifying meet, and the Golden Eagles finished one spot out of advancing the girls team to Fort Dodge.
Murphy led the Golden Eagles with a fifth-place time of 19:52, while Takes finished ninth in 20:10, and Graham took 11th in 20:11. Takes is a senior, Graham a sophomore and first-time state qualifier and Murphy a freshman.
“I wish it was the whole team going, but I am super excited that three of us made it,” Murphy said. “I’m glad I get to experience my first state meet with girls who I’ve been working hard with all summer and all fall.”
In the boys race, Powers placed 12th in 17:10, and Brookins took 14th in 17:13 to lead Wahlert to a ninth-place team finish.
