FORT DODGE, Iowa — The hurt was real. It was written all over their faces.
But the proof is in the pudding. Dubuque Wahlert has the state’s attention, and will for quite some time.
A seventh-inning rally fell short, and the Golden Eagles were uncharacteristically shaky on defense as No. 2-seed Davenport Assumption held off No. 3 Wahlert, 7-5, in a Class 3A state semifinal contest on Wednesday at Rogers Sports Complex.
“We didn’t play very clean tonight,” Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “If you look at our losses, we probably only flat out got beat twice. The others we kind of beat ourselves. That was kind of the story today.”
Wahlert outhit the Knights, 10-8, but two crucial early errors directly led to Assumption’s first three runs, and another in the sixth compounded a four-run frame that helped negate the Golden Eagles’ final-inning comeback attempt.
“These girls have been fighters,” Lang said. “Incredibly great group of players. It’s not the game we wanted to be playing in on Friday, but I’m happy this team gets two more days together.”
The Golden Eagles (32-9), who advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history, will play No. 5-seed Estherville Lincoln Central in Friday’s third-place contest.
Davenport Assumption (34-6), appearing in its eighth straight state tournament, will battle top-seeded Williamsburg (35-9) in the 3A championship game.
Following a four-run Knights’ sixth that grew a one-run lead to 7-2, Julia Roth blasted her 14th home run of the season, breaking Sam (Reimer) Teply’s previous school record of 13 from 2009. The three-run shot drew Wahlert within two, 7-5.
“Just running around the bases and seeing my teammates celebrating that moment with me, they helped me get to the place where I’m at,” Roth said.
Anna Roling followed Roth’s homer with a single, placing the tying run at the plate when just a half-inning earlier, things looked rather bleak.
“Assumption’s been one of the top teams for how many years in a row, so just to hang with them is an accomplishment,” said Wahlert senior Tierani Teslow who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. “It feels great walking away knowing that this program has changed for the better. They’re gonna keep getting better and go further.”
Just two seasons ago, the Golden Eagles were 2-30. The two seasons that followed ended in Fort Dodge.
“Coach Lang is an amazing coach and he’s changed our program for the better,” Teslow said. “To be a part of that is an amazing experience.
And with players like newly-minted home run queen Roth and Ruth Tauber — who is a combined 13-for-14 over Wahlert’s five postseason contests and has 11 home runs herself — returning for three more seasons, expect this group to make some more noise in the postseason.
“We’re gonna keep working,” said Tauber, who went 2-for-2, scored twice and reached base in all four plate appearances on Wednesday. “We know we could have had our chance now, but respect to Assumption. We’re still growing and we’ve got a lot of talent.”
Teslow’s line-drive RBI single in the third plated Tauber to tie the score at 1-1, and after her laser to right rolled all the way to the fence in the sixth, the senior scored Wahlert’s second run on a Sadie Schultz hit to draw the Golden Eagles within 3-2.
But a four-run sixth from the Knights expanded the lead to five before Roth’s record-breaker made it a two-run game.
“We know that we are gonna come back harder and hungrier next season. We want to be right back here,” Roth said.