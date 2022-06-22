CASCADE, Iowa — It’s not a role Kate Green is all that familiar with, but one she looked quite comfortable in Tuesday night.
Typically a starter, Green was called on for relief duty early in Game 1 of Cascade’s River Valley Conference doubleheader against Bellevue at Cascade High School.
With her team trailing, 4-3, Green came and stymied the Comets’ offense for five shutout innings, allowing just one hit. The freshman ace earned the victory as the Cougars rallied for three sixth-inning runs to claim the opener, 6-3.
Cascade pounded out 17 hits in Game 2 to complete the sweep, 14-6.
“I knew I had to be mentally strong and I was,” Green said. “My shoulder has been bothering me a little bit, but I’m back in it now, so hopefully these wins lead to a good week for us.”
Behind three walks and an RBI groundout from Lauren Kiel, the Comets quickly grabbed a 3-0 lead in Game 1.
Claudia Noonan’s RBI single and Addison Frake’s run-scoring double got Cascade within one a half inning later.
In the third, Jami Portz, Keil, and Adalynne Leach singled consecutively, and Portz was forced home on a Sienna Koening bases loaded walk to give upset-minded Bellevue a 4-2 lead.
Comets’ starter Cydney Tath held a potent Cougar offense at bay until the sixth when Taryn Hoffman, Kennedy Simon and Corinne Rea collected base hits. Ella Nauman later lofted a fly ball that wasn’t handled by Bellevue’s right fielder, scoring the winning runs, as the Cougars survived Game 1.
“That game was a little frustrating,” Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said. “We knew we should beat them, but we just didn’t come ready like we are suppose to and kind of overlooked them a little bit. We are obviously down a little bit in pitching, but we need to be able to play behind whoever (is pitching), and our bats should have been alive a lot sooner.”
It may have taken longer than McCormick hoped, but the bats woke up in the nightcap.
The Cougars (14-9) plated runs in all but one inning of Game 2, surging out of the shoot to a five-run first inning.
University of Iowa commit Devin Simon led the charge with a 4-for-4 effort and provided the game’s big blast with a third-inning two-run homer well over the left-centerfield fence.
“It was definitely a team effort, though, “Simon said of her team’s balanced offensive attack in Game 2. “It got my confidence up and I didn’t have to worry so much about other things and I could just focus on hitting the ball and worry too much about the score.”
Brianna Koppes went 3-for-4, and Noonan, Frake, Taryn Hoffman, and Brianna Carroll added two hits each to the Cougars’ offensive onslaught.
Trailing 7-1 in the second inning, the Comets (2-16) cut it to 7-5 with a four-run bottom of the second, but couldn’t keep pace with the red-hot Cascade bats. Tath was 3-for-4 for Bellevue in the second game.
Cascade has now won seven games in a row and Devin Simon was happy her team could steal Tuesday’s opener to keep that streak alive.
“It worried us there a little bit, but I had confidence in our team that we’d be able to pull out a win if we just trusted ourselves,” she said.
