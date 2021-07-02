Michael Burchill immediately realized he has a lot of work ahead of himself before he can reach the United States Hockey League.
And he loves the challenge.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints selected Burchill fifth overall in the USHL Futures Draft this spring, and he made his debut at the team’s annual tryout camp this week at Mystique Community Ice Center. The 16-year-old from Mundelein, Ill., forward played for the Detroit Compuware 15U team this fall and will more than likely be assigned to Dubuque’s affiliates list before making the team a few years down the road.
“I’ve gone to some summer skates with older players, but nothing like this where everyone is competing for a roster spot and it doesn’t matter to them what your age is,” Burchill said. “There’s so much more physicality, it’s so much faster, you have to keep your head on a swivel, and you have to be quick in everything you do. You don’t have anywhere near the time and space you have in 15U.
“But I love it. It’s so much fun to compare myself to them and see what I need to improve on to reach that level.”
The Saints’ camp concluded Thursday afternoon with the second of two all-star games that featured a mix of returning veterans, affiliates list players and head-turning free agents battling for spots. Dubuque’s hockey operations staff, fronted by general manager Kalle Larsson, uses the camp to evaluate roster decisions for not only this fall, but as many as two or three years down the line.
“It’s really good experience to have, because it gives you an idea of what the pace is going to be like,” said 16-year-old defenseman Lucas St. Louis, the son of Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis and the Saints’ second-round pick in the Futures Draft. “I’m going to play prep school hockey in the fall, and this will give me a chance to get ready for the pace there.
“I’ve heard some really good things about Dubuque, the program and the town, and this week gives you a chance to become a little more familiar with the organization. It’s nice to get a feel for the rink and meet the guys who will probably be your teammates in a few weeks.”
Paxton Geisel can relate to Burchill and St. Louis. The goaltender from Estevan, Saskatchewan, participated in the Saints’ camp last summer after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 Futures Draft.
“The pace was a little easier to get used to this year, especially after playing Junior hockey this past year,” said Geisel, a Denver University recruit who earned a spot on the NAHL Central Division all-rookie team after going 14-22-0 with a 3.37 goals against average for the St. Cloud Norsemen. “When you’re competing with guys who are two or three years older than you are in practice every day, it pushes you to play better.”
Rieger Lorenz, the 14th overall pick in last season’s Futures Draft, felt like he had a little catching up to do this week. The pandemic limited the 17-year-old Calgary, Alberta, native to a handful of games with the Okotos Oilers in the Alberta Jr. Hockey League this season. He did not participate in the Saints camp last summer because of travel restrictions.
“I thought Okotos did a good job of getting us as many games as they could and getting us on the ice as much as they could,” the 17-year-old Denver University recruit said. “It was a tough year for everyone. I tried do as much as I could in terms of strength and conditioning and I think I gained quite a bit there, but I do feel like I have to catch up a little on the ice.
“It felt good to get down here and see how the Americans play the game and get a better feel for the organization.”
The highlight of the camp came Wednesday, when the organization introduced Greg Brown as its new head coach. He spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers after a 14-year run on Jerry York’s staff at Boston College.
He observed both all-star games and came away impressed.
“It’s a really good level of hockey for this time of summer, when you don’t always know how prepared guys are,” he said. “You could see there’s a lot of intelligence out there. They made plays. The pace will definitely pick up in the fall, but for this time of year it was good to see.”