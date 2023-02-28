A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League games:
CHICAGO STEEL (29-14-2-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (22-17-3-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Aena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints have won both meetings, 6-4 on Oct. 7 in Geneva, Ill.; and 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 25 in Dubuque. Including tonight, the teams have four meetings remaining.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints halted a three-game losing streak with a pair of wins over last-place Madison this weekend. Dubuque snapped an 0-for-30 skid on the power play with a pair of goals on Saturday, when it shook off a 3-0 deficit to win, 4-3, in overtime. The Saints rank 14th in the league on the power play at 17.7% and 15th on the penalty kill at 73.5% — key numbers against a Chicago team with a dynamic power play.
Scouting Chicago: The Steel have led the Eastern Conference standings from the start of the season and pace the USHL with 196 goals, despite ranking near the bottom in shots. Rookie sensation Mack Celebrini leads the USHL with 64 points, including 35 goals. The Steel have five other players in the USHL’s top eight, including Jack Harvey (3rd, 53), Michael Emerson (4th, 51), Jayden Perron (6th, 50), Nicholas Moldenhauer (7th, 48) and Quinn Finley (8th, 48). Chicago also leads the USHL with a 30.5% success rate on the power play, while Sioux Falls is second at 26.4%.
