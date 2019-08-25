A capsule look at the boys city cross country season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Mark Ressler (13th season)
Last season — The Mustangs went 135-10, won the Mississippi Valley Conference supermeet and divisional meet and finished second at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet. They also took second at the state meet in Fort Dodge, where West Des Moines Dowling edged Hempstead, 72-73.
Returning state placewinners — Ryan Winger (jr., 12th scorer in team race, 16:09), Owen Maloney (jr., 21st, 16:23.4), Mason Suarez (jr., 26th, 16:35.4), Matt Jungk (sr., 32nd, 16:43.0), Derek Leicht (soph., 91st, 17:59.4).
Other returning letterwinners — Brady Blean (soph.), Marcus Leitzen (soph.), Carter Welbes (sr.), Jacob Westermeyer (sr.).
Promising newcomers —Nick Turnis (jr.), Josh Davis (jr.), Justin Schultz (sr.), George Holesinger (soph.), Alex Tackney (fr.), Caleb Kress (fr.).
Ranked runners — Winger is ranked No. 8, Maloney is No. 12, Suarez is No. 16, and Jungk is No. 22.
Season outlook — The Mustangs graduated one of the state’s top 1-2 punches in David Holesinger and Ben Hermiston, who are now scholarship runners at Northern Iowa and Florida Gulf Coast, respectively. But, they return five state-tested runners who found themselves on the podium last fall in Fort Dodge. Hempstead looks to stay with the leaders in the MVC and the state level thanks to depth, talent, dedication and a team-first approach. Last fall, Hempstead swept the frosh/soph, JV and varsity competitions at the MVC supermeet. The Iowa Track Coaches Association has Hempstead ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll behind only Dowling.
SENIOR
Coach — Gary Wittman (13th season)
Last season — The Rams placed sixth at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids.
Returning letterwinners — Connor Kilgore (jr.), Foster Hull (jr.), Drew Weber (soph.), Easton Stackis (soph.), Zach Kahle (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Matt Aguilar (fr.), Nick Conforti (fr.), Robert Howes (fr.), Owen Hull (fr.), Joe Schmitt (fr.).
Season outlook — The Rams will step to the starting line with a very young team that Wittman expects to make progress throughout the fall. A pack-running strategy should help the team gradually move up. Wittman believes a top-five finish in the ever-competitive Mississippi Valley Conference is a possibility.
WAHLERT
Co-coaches — Chuck Tigges and Tim Berning (5th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles finished second at the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet at West Delaware to qualify for state. They placed sixth at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Jacob Hocking (sr., 27th scorer in team race, 17:17), Nathan Munshower (jr., 28th, 17:17.3.), Brant Perry (soph., 75th, 18:06.3), Carter Hancock (soph., 85th, 18:17.9), Luke Simcox (jr., 105th, 19:48.4).
Other returning letterwinners — Joseph Chapman, Nicholas Dolphin, John Flanagan, Cayden Ellis, Elijah Shubatt, Evan Poirier.
Promising newcomers — Abraham Simcox, Alexander Eisbach, Wilson Oberfoell, Jacob Noonan.
Ranked runners — Hocking and Munshower rank Nos. 21 and 22 in Class 3A.
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles return five runners from last year’s state meet team and opened the season ranked No. 7 in Class 3A by the Iowa Track Coaches Association. The coaches believe strong team chemistry and goal-oriented runners have motivated the squad to make a return trip to Fort Dodge this fall.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (14th season)
Last season — The Bobcats finished seventh at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet. They took 12th in their first-ever Mississippi Valley Conference supermeet.
Returning state qualifier — Cade Messer (jr., 79th overall, 17:17).
Other returning letterwinners — Kale Cartee (sr.), Connor Coyle (sr.), Matt Gassman (sr.), Trenton Hammerand (sr.), Austin Huberty (sr.), Ben Mulert (sr.), Brice Ronek (sr.), Noah Westhoff (sr.), Eric Monahan (jr.), Eil Naumann (soph.)
Season outlook — The Bobcats return 14 of their top 15 runners from a year ago, so they hope to move up from their 12th-place finish in their first MVC supermeet. Digmann is shooting for an upper-division finish in the league. Another key to this season will be the development of underclassmen who next season will have to step into the roles of a deep senior class.