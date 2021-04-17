The Dubuque Saints never allowed the Capistrano (Calif.) Coyotes an opportunity to get their high-octane offense flowing on Friday afternoon.
Beau Baker, Jeremiah Snyder and Dane Schope scored goals and Isaac Tillman earned his second straight win as the Saints edged Capistrano, 3-2, in pool play at the USA Hockey High School National Championships at Ralston Arena in suburban Omaha, Neb.
Dubuque sits atop the Liberty Pool with a 2-0 record and plus-4 goal differential heading into today’s pool finale at 9 a.m. against Owensboro, Ky. Capistrano is second in the pool at 1-1 with a plus-10 differential, followed by Owensboro (1-1, minus-10) and UCI North, Utah (0-2, minus-4). The top two teams in the pool advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals.
“We really wanted to stop their fly game,” Snyder, a junior defenseman, said of the Coyotes, who beat Owensboro, 11-0, in the tournament opener. “We noticed that they always try to get guys behind the defense, so we had to be aware of it and have really good gap control. We needed to keep them in front of us, and we did. We wanted to be physical, too, because they don’t like to be hit, and I’d say the physical side of our game really showed today.
“It was a huge win for us. They scored 11 goals (Thursday) night and I’m sure they were feeling pretty good about themselves, but we shut them down. It’s always fun when you outwork a team, shut them down and they get a little undisciplined.”
It took a group effort. The Saints’ third line — or, as head coach Tim King likes to call it, Line 1C, because he has three lines capable of scoring — tallied the first two goals of the game.
“One player wasn’t going to win this game,” King said. “It was going to be a matter of which team played better and which team wanted it more.
“(Capistrano plays) a freestyling game, which can be fun to watch, but we knew we could frustrate them by sticking to our system and playing a physical game. We played a Midwestern style, and that got them out of their comfort zone.”
Dubuque caught a huge break late in the first period after Capistrano’s Ameen Ghosheh scored a beautiful backhand goal from in tight on Tillman. Well behind the play, however, the Coyotes’ Caden Bradford tripped Dubuque defenseman Owen King, nullifying the goal and putting the Saints on the power play.
The Saints eventually opened the scoring later in the period on a shorthanded goal by Baker. Connor Lucas intercepted a pass in the Capistrano zone, circled around the left wing and feathered a perfect pass to a streaking Baker for a tap-in goal.
Snyder doubled the lead with 11:30 remaining in the second period. Lucas won a draw in the Capistrano zone back to the defenseman Snyder at the blue line. Snyder took a few strides in and wired a wrist shot through traffic for his second goal of the tournament.
“I’m a bigger guy, so I wanted to play more of a physical game,” Lucas said. “In California, they don’t really hit that much, so we had to bring our physical game. They didn’t know what hit ’em after a while. Then our opportunities came, and we capitalized on them.
“We knew they were one of the better teams in the tournament, so it felt really good to be able to beat them.”
Capistrano finally solved Tillman early in the third period. Makar Klochkov won a battle below the goal line and fed Reece Monarch just outside the blue paint for a shot that squeaked past Tillman.
Dane Schope scored the eventual game-winning goal with 4:54 remaining in regulation. Blake Bakey fed the puck to Blake Bechen along the left wall, and Bechen delivered a perfect backdoor pass that Schope tapped into the net for his second goal of the tournament.
But, less than a minute later, Bradford found a loose puck behind the net and quickly tucked it behind Tillman to pull the Coyotes within 3-2. Capistrano enjoyed another power play in the final minutes of regulation, but the Saints’ defense stiffened to preserve the win.