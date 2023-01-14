Six Rivers Conference football is safe once again.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force today released a modified football-only plan on Thursday that would keep the league in play, but erase the Ridge and Valley Conference from the football map.
A plan released earlier this offseason would have scrapped the Six Rivers Conference and sent many of the Six Rivers programs to the Ridge and Valley.
But schools were allowed to appeal the decision and many took advantage of the opportunity, including those representing the Six Rivers.
“The opportunity for schools – which are affected by modified realignment solutions – to provide feedback enhances engagement, communication and transparency in the conference realignment process,” WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote. “Every school that requested a hearing Thursday was afforded time to present new information to the Task Force.”
The WIAA Board of Control will vote on the new plan at its March 7 meeting and can accept, reject or remand the recommendations back to the task force. If approved, the plan would implemented for the 2024 season.
Under the new proposal, Potosi/Cassville would be the only area program in the Six Rivers and would be joined by Black Hawk/Warren, River Ridge, Boscobel, Iowa-Grant, Pecatonica/Argyle, Riverdale and Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg would shift from the Six Rivers to the SWAL, which would include Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Belleville, Mineral Point, Parkview/Albany and Abundant Life Christian.
Southwestern/East Dubuque, which had requested the WIAA move it to the SWAL and would have been under the previous plan, would instead compete in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference with Lancaster, Platteville, River Valley, Dodgeville, New Glarus, Prairie du Chien and Richland Center.
