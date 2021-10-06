Lancaster sophomore Brianna Kirsch fired an 83 and finished third overall on Tuesday at the WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Dells Sectional, clinching her spot at the state golf meet next week.
Hallie Tulip of Arcadia/Independence and Payton Schmidt of Jefferson both shot 82s, and were the only players ahead of Kirsch at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Kirsch advanced to the Division 2 state meet on Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Madison.
Kirsch also shot an 83 at the Prairie du Chien Regional last week and earned medalist honors.
Other local players competing at the sectional but failing to qualify for state were Darlington senior Josie Thomas (100), Prairie du Chien senior Allison Kennedy (104), and Darlington junior Laura Weaver (132).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 107, Waterloo 79 — At Hempstead: Kenzie Tomkins won the 50 and 100 freestyles and swam on two winning relays to lead the Mustangs on Monday night. Nora Davis won the backstroke and swam on two winning relays, while Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin, Jaelyn Tigges and Kate Duehr also contributed to victories as the Mustangs won 9 of 12 events.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats 2nd — At Manchester, Iowa: Eli Naumann won the individual race in 15:42, 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up, and Western Dubuque finished second behind Tipton, 57-122, at the West Delaware Invitational at Hart Ridge Golf Course.
Maquoketa Valley (169) was sixth, led by Cy Huber (16:43) in seventh place. Adam Knepper ran 17:11 to place 16th and pace Cascade (351) to a 14th-place finish. Host West Delaware (376) was 15th, Maquoketa (542) was 19th, and Dyersville Beckman (547) was 20th.
Southwestern tri-op wins — At Bellevue, Iowa: Drew Robson (18:21) finished in fourth to help Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City win the six-team Bellevue Marquette Invitational, 36-44, over Dubuque Wahlert at Bellevue Golf Club.
Carter Hancock (17:30) was second individually to lead Wahlert. Marquette (86) was third behind an 11th-place finish from Mike Lensker (19:11).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats win — At Manchester, Iowa: Lilly Boge was sixth in 19:43 and Leah Digmann was 11th in 20:18 as Western Dubuque won the West Delaware Invitational, 89-96, over Mount Vernon.
Dyersville Beckman (133) was sixth with a 12th-place finish from Maria Kruse (20:19). Lucy Loecke (22:02) was 40th to help West Delaware (241) to ninth place, and Harley Eye ran 23:54 to finish 8th and help Maquoketa (450) to 17th place.
Eagles outpace Mohawks — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ellie Meyer (20:41) and Ellen Kirby (21:00) finished fourth and fifth as Dubuque Wahlert beat Bellevue Marquette, 21-36, at the Marquette Invitational at Bellevue Golf Club. Holly Beauchamp (21:07) was sixth to lead the Mohawks.
Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City’s Kayci Martenson won the individual title in 18:05, but the tri-op did not have a team score. Hanna Martensen was third in 19:47.
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks 4th — At Iowa City: Loras’ Craig Collins shot 75-85—160 to tie for sixth at the Central Fall Classic. The Duhawks were fourth as a team after carding 323-330—653 at Finkbine Golf Course.
Pride 9th — At Raymore, Mo.: Kade Slemi shot 77-78—155 to tie for 28th and help Clarke (336-327—663) to a ninth-place finish at the Heart of America Conference Fall Preview at Creekmoor Golf Course.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Pride 12th — At Raymore, Mo.: Lilia Lindgren shot 105-110—215 to place 55th as Clarke (445-448—893) placed 12th at the Heart of America Fall Preview at Creekmoor Golf Course.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 8, St. Ambrose 1 — At Tucker Courts: Lauren Diiulio, Isabel Schwabe, Claire Moore, Dorothy Deans and M. Sampson-Brown won singles matches and the Duhawks swept doubles in a rout of St. Ambrose.