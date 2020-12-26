DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Padraig Gallagher carries with him a simple reminder every time he steps to the free throw line.
Keep your toes up.
The small piece of advice comes from a highly credible source and one of Padraig’s biggest fans, his grandfather.
“There was one day where we spent two hours shooting free throws, and he reminded me over and over to ‘keep my toes up,’” Gallagher said. “When I miss a free throw in games, that’s when he will let me know I didn’t have my toes.”
Padraig’s grandfather, Dick Mescher, was the first boys’ basketball coach at Dyersville Beckman back in the mid-1960s. Now, at 87 years of age, he cheers on his grandson from the stands.
“It’s a joy to go to a ballgame and watch him play,” said Mescher, a mainstay at Beckman’s home basketball contests.
It is evident that Gallagher, a sophomore, took his grandfather’s advice to heart. He is shooting 78 percent from the free throw line and averaging 11 points per game for the Iowa Class 2A No. 6-ranked Trailblazers, who currently sit at 7-0 on the season.
For Gallagher, it is a positive reinforcement to see his grandfather in attendance.
“It means a lot, because when I was growing up, he would give me tips on certain things in the game to make me better,” Gallagher said. “Having him at the games now, he can still give me advice.”
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players are currently allotted just two tickets for spectators per game. Those are typically reserved for parents, putting Mescher in somewhat of a bind. But the Gallaghers had a solution.
Mescher’s daughter, Beth Gallagher, decided to give her Beckman home game tickets to her father.
“It’s very special, because I think a lot of my dad and I know how much time and effort he has put into the program and wants to see them succeed,” Beth Gallagher said. “Especially this year, it’s nice to be able to give him the opportunity to attend the games with Padraig playing.”
It is not as though Beth is out completely, however, as she is able to watch livestreams of the home games and regularly attends the team’s away contests. On a few occasions, other players’ parents have relinquished their tickets so Beth Gallagher could accompany her father.
Regardless, Beth Gallagher is happy to provide her dad with the opportunity to watch his grandson.
“I didn’t mind giving up my ticket because I was still able to watch it on TV and as I’m watching it, I can see my dad sitting there and I know he’s enjoying the game,” Beth Gallagher said.
Mescher guided the Trailblazers for 16 seasons and is the originator of an historically successful Beckman basketball program. He ranks second in all-time wins, behind former head coach and current Beckman assistant Dan Correy.
Two of his proudest coaching memories include an overtime victory over top-ranked Dubuque Wahlert, after being defeated by a point earlier in the season; and leading Beckman to its first-ever state tournament appearance in 1975.
“No team in our area had ever made it to the state tournament … the kids were just beside themselves; that was a great thing and we had a good bunch of kids,” Mescher said.
To put an exclamation point on an outstanding coaching career, Mescher was inducted into the Beckman Hall of Fame in 2017, along with two of his close friends and former colleagues.
“It means a lot to me, especially to go in with (former Beckman football coach) Bob Timmerman and (former baseball coach) Art Huinker,” Mescher said. “We got along very well and we just kind of supported each other along the way.”
With Beckman off to an undefeated start, Padraig Gallagher is quickly emerging as a key component to this year’s team, and he credits his offseason work towards his success.
“I’ve improved a lot on shooting and defense,” Padraig Gallagher said. “At school we have a lifting program and I’ve been getting some extra work in before our practices, so that helps.”
It certainly has shown as Gallagher recently put up a season-high 23 points in a game against Vinton-Shellsburg with his grandfather in the stands.
“He’s a very coachable kid; he loves the game and he works very hard at it,” Mescher said of his grandson.
While Gallagher’s play has largely been positive this season, Mescher says every once in a while, the old coach in him starts to come out and he’s forced to bite his tongue.
“I try to keep my mouth shut as much as I can,” Mescher said with a chuckle. “I try not to infringe on the coaches and say things to Padraig that they wouldn’t approve of. I usually just say, ‘Padraig, you did a good job.’”
And that simple vote of confidence means a lot to the Beckman forward.
“When I do something to make him proud, it’s pretty special,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher hopes to continue his team’s momentum when Beckman returns to the court Jan. 5 against Marion. He believes this could be a special season for the Blazers.
“If we continue to work hard and have the will to win, its up to us how far we can go,” he said.
Beckman narrowly missed out on a state tournament berth a year ago when it suffered a heartbreaking one-point defeat to Monticello in the Substate 4 championship game.
But like his grandfather did many years ago in avenging that loss to Wahlert and later taking a team to state, Gallagher hopes for the same type of fate this year.
And maybe, just maybe, Gallagher will have the opportunity to step to the free throw line, glance up and see his biggest fan in the stands with a chance to send his team to state.
Keeping his toes up, of course.