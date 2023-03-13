Three Iowa men’s teams and three Iowa women’s teams heard their names called on NCAA basketball tournament Selection Sunday. Here is a capsule look at where each will be headed:
MEN
Iowa — The Hawkeyes (19-13) landed the No. 8 seed (32nd overall) in the Midwest Regional and will play No. 9 Auburn (20-12) in the first round Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. The winner will face either No. 1 Houston (31-3) or No. 16 Northern Kentucky (22-12) in the second round Saturday for a berth in the Sweet 16. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl served as an assistant coach at Iowa from 1986-92 and Iowa assistant coach Matt Gatens served on Pearl’s staff at Auburn from 2017-19.
Drake — The Bulldogs (27-7) received the No. 12 seed in the Midwest Regional and will face No. 5 Miami (25-7) in the opening round Friday in Albany, N.Y. The winner will face either No. 4 Indiana (22-11) or No. 13 Kent State (28-6) in the second round Sunday. This will mark Drake’s sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, including the second during coach Darian DeVries’ tenure at the school.
Iowa State — The Cyclones (19-13) will head to Greensboro, N.C., as the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Regional and will face the winner of the play-in game between Pittsburgh (22-11) and Mississippi State (21-12) on Friday. The winner plays either No. 3 Xavier or No. 14 Kennesaw State on Sunday. The Cyclones have reached nine NCAA Tournaments since 20212, one of 10 teams in the field this year to do so, and will be making their 22nd overall appearance.
Illinois — The Fighting Illini earned the No. 9 seed in the West Region and will face No. 8 Arkansas in the first round at Des Moines. No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 Howard will play in the other side of the Des Moines bracket.
Badgers selected to NIT — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team received a No.3 seed in the National Invitation Tournament and faces Bradley at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.UW is making its third-ever appearance in the NIT and first since 1996.
WOMEN
Iowa — The Hawkeyes (26-6) earned the No. 2 seed in the Seattle 4 Regional and will face No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana (21-9) in the first round Friday in Iowa City. No. 7 Florida State plays No. 10 Georgia in the other game, with the winners meeting Sunday for a berth in the Sweet 16.
Iowa State — Hours after winning the Big 12 tournament, the Cyclones (22-9) received the No. 5 seed in the Seattle 3 Regional and will play No. 12 Toledo in the first round Saturday at Knoxville, Tenn. The winner will face either No. 4 Tennessee or No. 13 Saint Louis. Iowa State made the field for the 21st time.
Drake — The Bulldogs (22-9) won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday to earn the No. 12 seed in the Seattle 4 Regional. They will play fifth-seeded Louisville in the first round at Austin, Texas. No. 13 East Carolina plays No. 4 Texas in the other game in Austin.
