A longtime advocate of introducing youngsters to the outdoors will now have his name attached to the Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever’s youth program.

The organization will hold its annual Dan Dunham Heritage Classic Youth Day on Sept. 9, rain or shine, at the Izaak Walton Club, 11001 Thunder Hills Rd., in Peosta, Iowa. Dunham, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 82, was one of the Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever chapter’s founding board members, as well as a respected teacher and coach at Dubuque Hempstead.

