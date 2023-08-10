A longtime advocate of introducing youngsters to the outdoors will now have his name attached to the Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever’s youth program.
The organization will hold its annual Dan Dunham Heritage Classic Youth Day on Sept. 9, rain or shine, at the Izaak Walton Club, 11001 Thunder Hills Rd., in Peosta, Iowa. Dunham, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 82, was one of the Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever chapter’s founding board members, as well as a respected teacher and coach at Dubuque Hempstead.
This is the first year the youth day will be named in his honor.
Dunham dedicated his life to volunteering within his community. He committed his time to teaching hunter safety for 35 years, was a member of Ducks Unlimited, The Izaak Walton League and Pheasants Forever, where he served as the Dubuque Chapter President from 1992-1995. He was also inducted into the Pheasants Forever National Hall of Fame in 2010, received the award for the Top 25 Pioneering Volunteers for National Pheasants Forever and twice received the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award.
The Dan Dunham Heritage Classic Youth Day is open to boys and girls ages 10-16. Participants will have an opportunity to try trapshooting, rifle shooting, archery, fly fishing, dog training, fur trapping, taxidermy and many other outdoors activities.
Sign-in will take place at 8 a.m., and the programs will run from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All participants must pre-register, and it is limited to the first 90 children to sign up. For more information, contact Bob Moldenhauer at prepbymoldy@yahoo.com.
LEGION WORLD SERIES INCLUDES C.R. PRAIRIE
For the second time in three years, an Iowa team will play in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. Cedar Rapids Prairie went 5-0 this weekend at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Mich., to advance to the World Series. Two years ago, Dubuque County reached the semifinals in Shelby.
Prairie edged the host program, 2-1, in the championship game Sunday afternoon after beating Midland 4-2 earlier in winners’ bracket play. Along the road to the regional championship, Prairie also beat teams from Danville, Ill.; Janesville, Wis.; and Eau Claire, Wis.
KIDS DAY SET FOR SATURDAY AT KINNICK
The University of Iowa football team will host its annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick,” presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, on Saturday. The open practice will begin at noon, with gates opening to the public at 11 a.m. Pre-practice activities will begin in Krause Family Plaza beginning at 10 a.m.
A highlight of the day includes the 2023 Kid Captains joining the players on the field for photos following an exclusive “inside look” at Kinnick Stadium.
Admission to the event is free for all fans. Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, while normal ramp fees will be charged.
Cashless concession stands will be open. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted. Kinnick Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect.
MAQUOKETA YOUTH TO SERVE AS KID CAPTAIN
Lincoln Veach, of Maquoketa, Iowa, will serve as a Kid Captain for the University of Iowa football team for its Nov. 4 game against Northwestern. The game will be played at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs.
The Hawkeyes began the Kid Captain program in 2009 in conjunction with the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital as a way to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories.