Morgan Pitz wasn’t so sure about Clarke University.
She also wasn’t aware of the example she was about to set for fellow area girls basketball standouts.
Pitz, an all-state guard at Western Dubuque High School and a 2017 Bobcat grad, saw the direction the Pride basketball program was moving in at the time and decided to become a part of it.
The rest, as they say, is history.
“I initially visited a couple other schools, and really at first I didn’t want to visit Clarke because I thought it was too close to home,” said Pitz, a 5-foot-10 guard now in her senior season with the Pride. “I live in Farley, so that’s pretty close. But my parents made me visit and when I got here, I fell in love with the campus and the people. It felt like home. They made it so personal and caring and I just couldn’t pass that opportunity up.”
As a sophomore, Pitz played a pivotal role in the Pride reaching the NAIA national tournament for the first time in program history, and that didn’t go unnoticed by other star players in the tri-state area.
“My senior year of high school is the year Clarke went on its big run at nationals,” said Clarke sophomore guard Giana Michels, a Bellevue High School grad. “Something they have never done before, and that was awesome to see. That was something I really wanted to be a part of.
“Not only that, but watching Morgan Pitz when I was in high school after having that successful career at Western Dubuque, come in here and make an impact. Emma Kelchen, my Bellevue teammate, also coming here. Those were things that made me excited and made me really want to be here at Clarke.”
Michels was one of several local players last season to have a hand in the program’s second consecutive berth into the national tournament — which was canceled due to the coronavirus. But with the successes of the program piling up, the Pride boast a whopping 10 local players on their roster this winter as the area’s best have been drawn to the allure of an ascending Pride program.
“A huge part of it was the coaching staff,” said Clarke junior point guard Skylar Culbertson, an alum of East Dubuque High School. “A great, great group of people. They really care about each and every one of us and that was one of the biggest parts of wanting to be a part of this program.”
SETTING AN EXAMPLE
The Pride certainly had successful seasons and strong local talents on their roster before fourth-year coach Courtney Boyd took over the program prior to the 2017-18 season. Clarke finished 20-11 the year prior and frequently made runs in conference tournaments. Bellevue High star Kelsey Ernst and Fennimore, Wis., native Breland Prochaska are just two of the standout area players that excelled over the last decade at the Kehl Center.
But when Boyd took the reins — currently flanked with assistant coaches Adam Hocking (sixth year), Dale Linderwell (fourth year) and Carrie Kennedy (second year) — and brought Pitz on board, it was the first step in making the program a destination for top-level area talent to compete at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I level.
“I think the appeal for us is that we’re close to home,” Boyd said. “Everyone likes to have their family in the stands, but we can make it feel as far away as possible. We’re traveling, we’re on the road a lot, and their academics keep them at school. We keep them away from home and keep them busy, but if something were to pop up and they need to see their family, they can hop in their car and get there in 10 minutes.
“We’re their home away from home. Feeling like that second family when it comes to basketball and that just shows with how comfortable they are with each other on the court.”
Pitz led the Bobcats during her senior season with 16.3 points per game, along with leading the team in made 3-pointers (36) and free throws (90). Western Dubuque lost only two games that year, including a gut-wrenching loss to eventual state champion North Scott in the regional final.
“When I first came here, I didn’t really know the difference between the NAIA and NCAA levels,” Pitz said. “When I got here and witnessed the competition, it’s two different games. I’m glad I picked this school. It’s been such a fun experience.”
Pitz became the definition of making an immediate impact. She’s started 105 of a possible 106 games over her four seasons so far with the Pride, and holds career averages of 11 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. Pitz earned first team all-Heart of America Conference and honorable mention All-American accolades last season.
“What else can you really say about Morgan?” Boyd said. “She’s a tremendous competitor and has been a huge reason why we’ve been so successful.”
In Boyd and Pitz’s first season, the Pride finished 20-11. In their second season, Clarke closed 23-12 and reached the national tournament. Last year, the Pride posted a 25-7 record and were set for nationals once again. So far this season, Clarke is 9-1, has won eight straight and is ranked 13th nationally entering its winter break.
The Pride hold an overall mark of 77-31 during Year 4 of Boyd’s tenure with a win percentage of 71%. Pitz has been along for the whole ride, and area players continue to take note.
“It’s such a huge play for Clarke to be drawing those kids in,” Pitz said. “Credit goes to the coaches for getting them here and having the confidence for them to come here and play together instead of against each other. It’s uniting some of the best players from this area on one team and that’s pretty cool.”
LOCAL DRAW
Makenna Haase isn’t a local standout. However, the Freedom, Wis., native is set to finish her career as the best player to ever suit up for the Pride.
Haase already holds the program records in rebounding and blocked shots, and with 1,762 career points the senior forward is just 12 points away from becoming Clarke’s all-time leading scorer — currently held by a local standout in Southwestern (Wis.) High School grad Tina Kuhle — and she’ll have a good chance to do that when the Pride return to action on Jan. 6 at Grand View.
At Clarke, she’s played alongside some of the best the tri-state area has to offer, and definitely sees the appeal to the program.
“Honestly it sounds cliché, but we’re a family,” Haase said. “When most players visit, they can see how welcoming we are, how we get along and how we play together. You can see that we have fun on the court with each other. When people come here from other places, they get to know people and it’s just really welcoming.”
That rings a bell for Culbertson.
One year after Pitz arrived and made her impact, the most elite scorer in East Dubuque High School history — she beat her mom, Jamie, for that honor — joined the Pride. The opportunity to be a part of the family atmosphere that Boyd was developing, and playing alongside some of the area’s best, was very tempting.
“It’s amazing. Honestly, I have few words,” Culbertson said. “But what I can say is that this group of girls that I’m playing with, I am so lucky to get to play with them. It’s crazy going from high school and having a little rivalry there, to then coming here and getting to play with them. They do have great talent and it’s a great experience.”
Culbertson finished with more than 1,100 career points with the Warriors. Now in her second year as the Pride’s starting point guard, she’s adjusted to creating plays for her bevy of weapons with the Pride.
“I love being the point guard. It’s different from high school, where I was scoring more,” said Culbertson, who holds career averages of 3.6 points and 2.3 assists per game at Clarke. “Now, my goal is to assist and get my shooters their shots. My goal now isn’t to be shooting. We’ve got so many weapons on this team. My job is to bring the ball up the floor and make plays for other people.”
Two of those weapons arrived from Bellevue High School.
A force in the paint for the Comets, Emma Kelchen has found her stride this season for the Pride as a junior. Joining the program in the same year as Culbertson, Kelchen comes off the bench and is averaging 9.7 points and 5 rebounds per game.
“One of our goals is to always get a top guard out of the area senior class,” Boyd said. “We certainly got that with Sky. Then, Emma Kelchen happened to us. We feel more confident every day in her ability to continue to improve in the post. She’s come a long way.”
Fresh off of the program’s first-ever trip to nationals, Michels capped a stellar career at Bellevue and was ready to make her impact with the Pride.
Michels did it all for the Comets, and the Clarke coaching staff would frequently be seen at games recruiting her. During her senior campaign, Michels led the Comets in points (16.3 per game), made 3-pointers (42), made free throws (70), free-throw percentage (73%) and assists (69). She was second in steals (51) and rebounds (5.5 per game).
“The more success you have, the easier it is to recruit,” Boyd said. “Kudos to the team for continuing to be successful and telling their old teammates that you should come to Clarke to be a part of what we have going on here. We certainly hope to keep that going.”
Michels — who saw playing time immediately as a freshman and in her second season holds career averages of 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, along with shooting 86% from the free-throw line — believes the program will continue to find success in its local recruiting.
“It’s a bummer this year with no fans being able to come,” Michels said. “You’ve got these tri-state players here at Clarke, and we’d have huge crowds from Cascade, Bellevue, East Dubuque, Maquoketa, Western Dubuque fans coming, just a thing where you’re so close to home and families being able to watch us is really cool, too. There’s a lot to like about what’s going on here and I think more great players are going to want to come here.”
A prime example of that would be this past offseason, as things were about to get a lot more interesting with the signing of one of the tri-states’ all-time great talents.
RIVALS JOIN FORCES
Nicole McDermott burst on to the scene at Cascade High School as a freshman and quickly became one of the best not only to ever suit up for the Cougars, but to step on the local hardwoods.
McDermott powered Cascade to the Iowa Class 2A state tournament all four years — capturing the program’s first state championship as a sophomore — and was named to the 2A all-tournament team each year, a rare feat. No player has done more of everything for Cascade than McDermott, who finished second in program history with 1,526 career points.
Name an award, and McDermott probably earned it. All-state, all-tournament, elite all-conference, TH Player of the Year. And she wanted to join the Pride.
“It started with being close to home,” McDermott said. “I didn’t want to go away too far. But then also, the basketball program is something I wanted to be a part of. Clarke’s a successful program and they’re building. I wanted to join that and knowing that I could come in and be a part of something really big.”
Both members of the River Valley Conference as preps, McDermott at Cascade and Michels at Bellevue clashed head-to-head seven times over three seasons. While the Cougars won five to the Comets’ two during that stretch, neither team won by more than 15 points and five of those games were decided by single digits.
“It’s funny, because I remember the day that I told Giana and Emma that Nicole is coming here,” Boyd said. “They both got the look on their face like, ‘OK, we’ll figure out how to make this work.’ After a couple big smiles on their faces, knowing that when good players are around good players everyone improves, that’s what they understood about each other.”
McDermott and Michels waged battles, the fiercest of competitors often guarding each other. And now they were about to be wearing the same jersey.
“When I found out Nicole was coming to Clarke, I was really excited,” Michels said. “It was always us battling against each other when we played Cascade. The biggest thing I noticed about her is that she’s a great teammate. She’s pumping her fist when someone else makes a 3, she’s going to make that extra pass, or cheering us on when she’s not in the game. That’s something where it’s just awesome to play with somebody who wants you to succeed.”
McDermott couldn’t wait for the opportunity.
“Morgan was here, and I played her my freshman year (when she was at WD),” she said. “I looked up to her since I played her then, so her being here was big. Emma and Giana from Bellevue, our big rivals from high school, that intrigued me and I was excited to get here and play with them.
“Giana’s really disciplined. She can play great defense and can score on offense. I knew teaming up with her as a part of the same team could be a lot of fun.”
While there may have been a bit of a transitional period to playing alongside each other as opposed to against a heated rival for years, Boyd believes the connection between Michels and McDermott is undeniable.
“Those two push each other in practice every single day,” Boyd said. “They respect each other’s games. They also know that each player needs the other to be the best team that we can be. They also have that unspoken communication at times. You’ll see them make plays with each other like they’ve been playing together for years, and that comes from watching each other’s game for so long. Sometimes I wonder how they weren’t teammates before now, and that speaks to the respect they have for each other.”
READY FOR MORE
With the help of all the local talent the Pride has accumulated, the program continues to climb in the national rankings and will certainly have a shot at booking its third consecutive trip to the NAIA national tournament in March.
In their Dec. 12 home game against Peru State, four area talents reached the starting lineup for the Pride in Culbertson, Pitz, Michels and McDermott along with Haase, in a runaway victory. McDermott — who is already the first player off the bench and holds season averages of 11 points and 5.3 rebounds per game — earned her first start with usual starter Tina Ubl out with an injury.
“It’s a really cool thing,” Boyd said. “As they got their names called, we coaches just looked at each other and said, ‘Wow, those four guards are within 30 minutes of Clarke.’ Again, our goal is to get one of the best guards out of the area in every class. But just seeing that was really a sign of what we’re trying to do here.”
The local basketball talent herding to Clarke isn’t privy to the women’s program, either. The men’s team boasts five area players, including junior guard Keith Johnson, an all-state talent at Dubuque Hempstead.
“Clarke is a small university, so they’re not a big school on the map or anything,” said Johnson, who in his third season holds career averages of 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. “Just because we’re a small school doesn’t mean we don’t have talent. Especially right here from the tri-state area. There’s a lot of talent here and Clarke as a basketball program, both of them, are really starting to blow up. We’re being recognized as two of the elite basketball programs in the nation at the NAIA level.”
The Pride women have had much success recently, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. While that correlation certainly begins with the arrival of Boyd and her vision — and make no mistake, Haase’s arrival also — it too can be pointed to the moment Pitz made her decision to go with Clarke four years ago.
“Why not come here if you’re going to be that
successful?” Pitz asked.
That’s a good question, and one that many tri-state area basketball talents are probably asking themselves.