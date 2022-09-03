GALENA, Ill. — It seems Sam Eaton may have a flair for the dramatic.
After returning a kickoff 95 yards in last week’s season-opening loss, the Galena senior provided some more fireworks Friday in the Pirates 35-6 win over Madison on senior night at Korte Field.
Eaton torched the Trojans’ defense for a rushing score, added a 55-yard interception return, picked off another pass, and threw in a fumble recovery just for good measure. He finished the night with 151 yards rushing on 24 carries.
“That’s just how I play,” Eaton said. “I try to make big plays. I like to be a playmaker, keep us in games and give us a spark.”
Jack Ries punched home two first-quarter touchdown with runs of 5 and 3 yards, Eaton added another 4-yard score after amassing 133 yards on the ground in the opening half, and an opportunistic Pirate defense took advantage of three Madison turnovers in the first 24 minutes to seize a 21-0 lead heading into the break.
Galena (1-1) struck first after an opening 11-play drive saw Eaton and Ries chewing up ground yardage culminated with Ries’ 5-yard run.
The visiting Trojans barely got settled before fumbling their first offensive snap. Galena’s Lucas Duggan pounced on the loose ball, giving his team ideal field possession on Madison’s 31-yard line.
Nine plays later, Ries bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 3-yard plunge and a 14-0 lead 9 minutes into the game.
“We kind of went back to basics, and that’s kind of what we wanted to do,” Eaton said. “We want to run our bread-and-butter plays and run it down their throats, and when we do that, I think we’re hard to beat.”
Madison used two big kickoff returns in the first half to set itself up in good field possession, but the Pirates’ defense held strong each time, forcing turnover on downs, a punt, and a second fumble recovery on a mistimed pitch attempt.
Eaton made it 21-0 at the 8:55 mark of the second quarter with a 4-yard scoring run. The Pirates racked up 11 first downs in the opening half and totaled 224 yards of offense as they dominated the time of possession. Galena’s defense allowed the Trojans a miniscule 33 yards before the break.
“We were able to kind of wear them out with our first three drives of the game,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. Nice long drives to kind of wear them out and gain the momentum. We got that turnover on the very first play and took advantage of it. Our defense played great. Overall, I’m proud.”
It didn’t get any easier for Madison in the second half, either. Seven plays into the Trojans’ opening third-quarter drive, Eaton scored his second consecutive touchdown with a spectacular 55-yard pick-six as eluded would-be Madison tacklers while tiptoeing the right sidelines before dashing into the endzone for a 28-0 lead.
Ries notched his third touchdown of the night just 4 minutes later with an 18-yard scamper to put the home team ahead for good, 35-0.
“Last week, we came out flat and that’s not indicative of our talent level,” Eaton said. “This week, we came out ready to play, we knew what our opponent was gonna do and we executed. I’m really proud of our guys.”
