A pair of Southwest Wisconsin standouts earned first-team all-state accolades from the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Olivia Liddicoat, a senior at Iowa-Grant, was a unanimous selection to the Division 4 all-state team, which included 10 players. River Ridge senior Skylar White earned first-team recognition in Division 3.
Four other players received honorable mention accolades. They included Potosi junior Lilly Post and Iowa-Grant junior Hazel Klosterman in Division 4 and Cuba City sophomore Hailey Stitch and River Ridge senior Jaci Williams in Division 3.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dubuque 112, Iowa Wesleyan 84 — At Stoltz Center: Keegan Zimmerman was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and led Dubuque with 17 points off the bench as the Spartans improved to 2-0.
Former Bellevue prep Cade Daugherty added 13 poins on 5 of 9 shooting for Dubuque, which got 12 points off the bench from Patrick Mayfield. Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Avery Butler added 11 points for the Spartans and Peter Ragen chipped in 10.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 75, Concordia (Wis.) 68 — At Mequon, Wis.: Megan Horstman scored a game-high 26 points on 9 of 12 shooting and added seven rebounds as the Pioneers moved to 2-0.
Maiah Domask added 16 points and Maddy Williams had 10 for UW-Platteville, which shot 55.1% (27-for-49) from the floor as a team and held a 31-25 rebounding edge.