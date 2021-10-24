Adam Fantilli, the reigning Clark Cup MVP, scored in the fourth round of a shootout on Saturday night to lift the Chicago Steel to a 3-2 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.
Dubuque earned a bonus standings point for the shootout loss and collected three of a possible four points against teams that entered this weekend atop of their conference standings. The Saints rallied in the third period Friday for a 5-3 victory over Des Moines.
Chicago (7-0-3-0) and Dubuque (4-0-2-2) remain the only two teams in the USHL without a regulation-time defeat.
Joe Miller opened the scoring at 17:57 of the first period to stake the Steel to the early lead. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect converted a cross-ice pass from Jake Livanavage for goal on Chicago’s second power play of the game.
The Saints nearly tied the game on their first power play, early in the second period, but Axel Kumlin twice hit iron.
Stephen Halliday eventually pulled the Saints even on the second man-advantage. Nikita Borodayenko, Samuel Sjolund and Ryan Beck moved the puck around the perimeter before Connor Kurth found Halliday in the right faceoff circle. He quickly fired a shot, and goaltender Nick Haas couldn’t move from side-to-side fast enough to stop Halliday’s third goal of the season.
Borodayenko scored his first goal of the season 9:30 into the third period to give Dubuque it’s first lead. Just 12 seconds after a Saints power play expired, Beck weaved through the Chicago zone and lofted a backhander toward the net. Haas couldn’t control the rebound, and Borodayenko buried a backhander for a 2-1 lead.
Chicago forced the extra session on Jayden Perron’s fourth goal of the season 2:59 later. His one-timer set up by Casy Laylin squeaked past Saints goaltender Paxton Geisel, who stopped several Grade A chances throughout the game.
Miller also scored for Chicago in the shootout. Beck tallied Dubuque’s lone goal, which came in the third round to force an extra round.
Dubuque finished with a 34-25 advantage in shots and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Steel capitalized on 1 of 5 power plays.