Even though the Iowa track and field season was canceled, area girls teams brought a lot of talent to the track this year, with numerous athletes in the city eying bids to the Iowa state meet. Here is a capsule look at Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Wahlert and Western Dubuque girls track teams for the 2020 season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach: Scott Steepleton (6th year)
Key returners: Hannah Brown (sr., distance), Megan Hammerand (sr., sprints), Janyla Hoskins (sr., sprints), Emalee Ryder (sr., sprints), Kaylee Leicht (sr., distance), Emma Holesinger (sr., distance), Shaelyn Hostager (sr., distance), Emma Hilkin (soph., sprints), Natasha Freiburger (soph., distance), Micki Blean (sr., sprints), Ella Johnson (soph., jumps), Riley Kay (sr., throws), Becca Breitbach (jr., throws), Laney Herman (sr., sprints)
Promising newcomers: Brooek O’Brien (fr., distance)
Outlook: There are several senior runners on this list who should be very proud of the work they’ve done in a Mustangs uniform. Brown, Holesinger, Leicht and Hostager were each very accomplished long distance athletes. The same is true for Hoskins, Hammerand and Ryder. While Hempstead will miss them next year, the 2020 class has plenty of excellent moments to fondly reflect upon.
SENIOR
Coach: Tracy Demerath (3rd year)
Key returners: Claire Edmondson (sr., distance), Ava Bradley (sr., throws), Izzy Gorton (jr., distance), Lily Schmidt (jr., distance), Kate Miron (sr., distance), Aliyah Johnson (soph., sprints), Ali Edmonds (soph., hurdles/sprints), Kenya Sutton (jr., sprints), Lilly Balayti (soph., distance), Jayda Gooch (soph., sprints), Josie Stackis (sr., distance), Lucia Nelson (jr., distance), Maria Clay (jr., sprints/hurdles)
Promising newcomers: Kaliyah Johnson (soph., sprints), Estella Brown (fr., distance)
Outlook: This team was loaded with potential in the distance events. Edmondson, who is committed to run next year at Iowa, and Schmidt were both poised to contend for high spots on the podium in both the 3K and 1,500. Along with Miron and Gorton, the Rams were among favorites in distance relays, too, and Bradley was among the area’s most capable throwers. Senior has several excellent athletes returning for next season and a huge reason for why is the work the 2020 class put in.
WAHLERT
Coach: Tim Berning (13th year)
Key returners: Libby Wedewer (sr., sprints), Claire Broderick (sr., sprints), Alaina Schmidt (sr., sprints) Molly McDonald (sr., sprints), Arianna Yaklich (jr., sprints), Abby Wallace (jr., sprints), Alix Oliver (jr., distance), Ellie Meyer (soph., distance), Alana Duggan (soph., distance), Katie Hingtgen (soph., sprints),
Promising newcomers: Tessa Berning (fr., sprints), Megan McDonald (fr., sprints), Lilah Takes (fr.)
Outlook: The Golden Eagles were looking to defend several titles. Wedewer was in the mix to win back-to-back open 200 titles and joined by the likes of Broderick, McDonald, Schmidt, Yaklich and Wallace, Wahlert was poised to repeat in both the 4x1 and 4x2. This is a team that always seems able to reload on speed, so it will be no surprise to see the Eagles return to prominence in those events down the road. But it would be a huge disservice not to mention the numerous achievements Wedewer and the fellow seniors made in making Wahlert a premier track program in the state over the last four seasons. Wedewer will compete at the University of Northern Iowa next season.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach: Josie Limmex (9th year)
Key returners: Meredith Bahl (soph., jumps), Lily Boge (soph., distance), Audrey Biermann (soph., mid-distance), Elly Burds (jr., mid-distance), Lauren Klein (jr., distance), Maddie Goodman (sr., distance), Caylee Hermsen (sr., sprints), Ella Schindler (jr., sprints), Madison Maahs (soph., throws), Abigail Kluesner (jr., throws), Sammy Recker (soph., sprints), Taryn Penney (soph., throws)
Promising newcomers: Natalie Ulrichs (soph., sprints/jumps), Natalie Meyers (soph., sprints), Erica Ernzen (fr., jumps/sprints), Megan Sautter (fr., srpints), Gaby Kaiser (fr., distance), Isabel Ernzen (fr., sprints)
Outlook: Most of these Bobcats were freshmen last year and made significant waves. Bahl and Biermann were both on pace to add upon state meet qualifications, and it would’ve shocked nobody had Western Dubuque collected a handful of medals by the end of track season. There are a ton of Bobcats who have big potential, and it’s a shame Dubuque County couldn’t get a bit of a taste for what was in store this season as well as preview of what could be ahead.