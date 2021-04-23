Sometimes, quantity over quality can be good.
The Western Dubuque girls soccer program believes the opposite. And being in the right spot doesn’t hurt, either.
The Bobcats put all of their first-half shots on target, and Olivia Thul was in the perfect position to knock home a pair of second-half insurance goals as Western Dubuque earned its fourth consecutive victory with a 3-0 win over Dubuque Hempstead on Thursday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
“It’s a pretty big (win). Our team came out here and played the best we have in a while,” said Thul, who scored her first two career goals in the win.
Faith Bower scored her team-leading seventh goal of the season into the wind in the 16th minute to give the Bobcats (5-1, 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference) an early lead. Western Dubuque fired off six shots in the opening 40 minutes, putting all six on the frame.
“For us, that’s a big deal. We want to stay controlled,” Bobcats coach Cece Zangara said. “We want to make sure we’re getting quality shots off instead of just a bunch of random things coming at them. Tonight we made a decision to make a statement. Let everybody know we’re here and we’re here to stay.”
Western Dubuque outshot the Mustangs, 17-8, for the game and finished with an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal.
Hempstead’s best scoring chance came on a shot off the crossbar in the 31st minute. Western Dubuque had a chance to add to its lead moments earlier before the Mustangs denied a potential breakaway.
The Bobcats started putting more pressure on the Hempstead net early in the second half. Leah Digmann put a shot off the crossbar 2 minutes into the stanza, then had a chip shot go over the goalkeeper but bounced just wide of the goal in the 62nd minute.
The first insurance goal came on a similar play just a few minutes later. Sydney Hill chipped another shot over Hempstead goalkeeper Lydia Hefel and Thul was there to knock it home.
Bower took a free kick about 7 minutes later and Thul was once again in the right spot to knock the ball home after it bounced around in the box.
“I learned to just stay toward the back post and stick to it. It will come through eventually,” Thul said. “Both times it came through and I was just there in the moment.”
Hefel finished with eight saves for the Mustangs. Hempstead dropped to 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the MVC.
“We’re a very young team so I put a lot of young girls into the game and I think they executed well for us,” Mustangs coach Alesha Duccini said. “We’ve kind of worked more on our side of things instead of looking how the outcome is in the game. So, I think that has been our growth. We’ve looked at different formations and I think we did play well individually and as a team on the things we wanted to execute.”