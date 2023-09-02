EPWORTH, Iowa — How’s that for a home-field christening?
Playing its first regular season contest on the resurfaced Buchman Field, Western Dubuque’s play echoedthe shimmering green artificial turf and eye-popping, bright red end zones.
Grant Glausser followed up a monster Week 1 performance with three touchdowns and 221 yards on 23 carries, Tanner Anderson threw for a score, ran for another and was 11-for-15 through the air, and Colin McDermott caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown as Western Dubuque parlayed an impressive all-around effort into a 35-14 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday in the Bobcats’ home opener.
“There was definitely a lot of hype coming into this game, and we were ready for them,” Glausser said. “We weren’t taking them for granted. We just came to play.”
It took 12 minutes of fine-tuning, but Western Dubuque’s quick-strike capability came to fruition in a big way during an electric second quarter.
After a 12-play opening possession that stretched 76 yards, a game Golden Eagles defense stuffed Glausser on a fourth-down attempt at the 4-yard line. That only seemed to anger the 2022 second-team all-stater. Following a scoreless first quarter, Glausser ran wild for three scores in a span of 3 minutes and 12 seconds to surge the home Bobcats to a 21-0 advantage.
“We had some struggles finishing drives early on,” WD head coach Justin Penner said. “I really thought we could have been up even more if we would have done a better job converting — credit to them for some tough red zone defense. It became a little easier once we got some big strikes and some tempo going.”
Glausser capped of a 15-play, 93-yard drive with a 6-yard plunge to make it a 7-0 game at 10:44 of the second. The action sped up in a flurry.
A big hit on the ensuing kickoff forced the ball loose and gave WD the ball back at midfield. Glausser needed just one play to strike again.
The senior curled a sweep to the left side of the field, tiptoed the sideline and took it home for a 50-yard score and a 14-0 Bobcat lead as just 7 seconds elapsed separated his initial score.
“They were gunning for the gaps, so the backside was always open,” Glausser said. “We just have really good coaching and that helped us switch that game in a hurry.”
Less than 3 minutes later, WD’s stifling defense gave him yet another opportunity. Clayten Lindecker picked off Spencer Cummer on the third play from scrimmage, setting up another quick strike.
“Early on, getting those timely stops kept us in the game until we could figure things out offensively,” Penner said. “Not only did we find a way to score (early in the second quarter), but we forced a turnover and really got the snowball effect going. Really pleased with our overall effort on defense.”
Anderson connected with Brock Carpenter for a 45-yard gain to put the Bobcats inside the red zone. Glausser followed on the very next play with an 11-yard rushing score and a 21-0 lead.
Last week, Glausser sprinted for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He picked up 177 and found the end zone three times in the first 24 minutes Friday.
Not to be outdone was a suffocating WD defense that not only flashed big-hit capability, but permitted the Golden Eagles a miniscule 68 yards of total offense in the first half.
That game-changing capability showed again early in the third when a monster hit in the backfield jarred a loose ball and set up another short field for WD. Anderson took it home four plays later for a 28-0 lead at 4:39 of the third and found McDermott on a 64-yard pass near the end of the quarter to complete WD’s scoring.
Wahlert’s Michael Bormann, who rushed for over 200 yards in Week 1, finished with 151 on Friday and added a 4-yard touchdown at 9:45 of the fourth. Keving Bradley made it 35-14 with a 1-yard plunge with 3:42 remaining.
“The one thing we wanted to do tonight was play like an Eagle,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “ Being that this is the second game of the year with a lot of new players, we’re just working through the learning curve. We just have to be ready come districts.”