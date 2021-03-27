It’s really hard to imagine at this point, but there was actually a time when Michael Duax couldn’t dunk a basketball.
“It was really frustrating,” Duax said. “I wanted to do it so bad, so I just kept working on it.”
Fast forward to his electric senior season for Dubuque Hempstead, and Duax was truly a player that soared above the rim for the Mustangs, wowing fans and spectators alike with his beautiful and at times nasty abuse of local high school gymnasium rims. While it’s the wow factor that grabs your attention, the 2020-21 Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year can truly do it all — and did in his final season in the green and gold.
“With him it starts with being a complete person,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “What people see on the good nights and see him perform, it’s the same on the bad nights and that’s who he is on and off the floor. He’s dedicated, hard-working, focused and driven. He’s a player that knows what he wants and put in all the work needed to achieve it. Everyone got to see the fruits of his labor this season.”
But make no mistake, the future University of Northern Iowa Panther can rock the rim with the best of them, even if it took a little time to perfect a good jam.
“My first dunk was in the first game of my freshman year on the sophomore team,” Duax said. “I was a wide-open, fast-break type dunker. Now you go for it anytime you have the chance. The explosiveness came from being in the weight room and getting stronger. I got it down on one foot and then transitioned to the two-foot dunk with more power to it. It can be difficult, but you have to be patient and put the work in on not just your legs, but your core and overall strength.”
Favorite dunk?
“If I was trying to do something exciting, I did the windmill dunk a couple times this year,” he said. “It’s always exciting and you have to be wide open, so the crowd is anticipating something big. I knew I could do it so I tried it in a game, and it got the crowd super excited. That gives you energy.”
YOUNGEST BRO
Michael is the youngest of five boys to Bob and Katie Duax. All the brothers played basketball — oldest Robert was a standout at UW-Platteville, while fellow TH Player of the Year in 2018, Lucas, is currently a top player for NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University, where brothers Connor and Max are also on the roster. Michael’s competitive spirit was drilled into him through many years of driveway basketball games with his older brothers.
“I’d say for sure all those pickup games in the driveway made that competitor in me,” Michael Duax said. “Being able to watch the sport at a young age, and then watching them play in college was inspiring. When they’d come home from college, I’d listen to them talk about the games with my parents and always hearing their viewpoints and thoughts on the game, that was background knowledge that has been really helpful in making me the player that I am today.”
His brothers by no means took it easy on him in the driveway, either. They’re competitors also, and it only made Michael that much tougher.
“No doubt that with four older brothers, and being the youngest of five, playing them helped with his skill development and basketball ability,” Deutsch said. “It really helped with his mental approach, because they’re all really good players in their own right. He’s a competitor, he hates to lose, and playing against his older brothers and getting picked on, teamed up on, or picked last was just a driving force for him. He has an amazing competitive spirit and he attributes that to playing against his older brothers.”
Michael now officially joins Lucas as the second Duax brother to receive the TH Player of the Year honor. Clearly, another one-on-one driveway battle is needed to settle the score.
“When he’s home we play a lot of one-on-one,” Michael Duax said. “It’s tough, because I don’t see him as much anymore. We might have to have one more one-on-one game to settle it.”
MAKING HISTORY
Duax didn’t set out with the goal to become one of the best players to ever suit up at Hempstead, but his legacy will speak for itself.
As a three-year varsity player, Duax racked up 1,209 career points, 424 rebounds and 195 assists for career averages of 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest playing in one of the toughest conferences in the state. But it’s not the numbers that Duax is most proud of.
“I’d say developing into that leadership role over the years, I’m proud of that,” he said. “Being a sophomore, my older brother, Max, was on the team that year. I had a big role on the team, but I wasn’t a captain or leader. My junior and senior years, I had to step up and not just be a leader during the game, but in practice every day. My skills on the court had to get stronger, but stepping up and embracing the leadership role made me a better player.”
Duax was the model for consistency. As a sophomore, he contributed 311 points, 111 rebounds and 56 assists. As a junior, he exploded for 482 points, 189 rebounds and 66 assists. This season, while missing a game due to injury, he delivered 416 points, 124 rebounds and a career-best 73 assists.
“The biggest thing is he just matured over the last three years,” said Western Dubuque coach Wayne Cusick, who has coached his Bobcats against Duax in all three of his varsity seasons. “You saw he had the ability as a sophomore, and where he took his game the last two years is amazing. You could tell he got in the weight room and transformed his body into the player that he became. Every aspect of his game has gotten better.”
This season, Duax powered the Mustangs to a 15-5 overall record and a Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship with an 11-2 mark. He was named Class 4A first team all-state and was MVC Valley Division Player of the Year for a second straight season.
“It shows that he has the respect of not only the coaches in our league, but in the state,” Deutsch said. “When you earn the respect of your peers, but also the coaches you play against, that’s the ultimate test of your ability. He’s earned it from us as a program, but also from the rest of the league and the state.”
While it was a tremendous season, the Mustangs fell short of their ultimate goal. Despite being the top seed in their substate and beating rival Dubuque Senior twice during the regular season, the Rams dropped Hempstead, 60-53, in its playoff opener as the Rams made their way to a state berth. Duax had arguably his toughest game of the season to close his career, shooting just 4-for-16 from the field for 10 points.
“I try not to think about it too much as far as what we could have done differently,” Duax said. “It’s over and done with and there’s nothing you can do. It hurt for awhile and you just have to accept it. There’s two ways of looking at it — look at what you could have done and learn from it for the future, but then you don’t want to dwell on it too much and remember what we’ve accomplished the last four years. This group of seniors has been playing together for many years and we’ve done a lot here. I’m just hoping to learn from it and move on.”
When it’s all said and done, Duax finished third in school history in career points, only trailing Jeff Arneson and Josh Lenz. He became the first player in Hempstead history to be named a back-to-back player of the year and a three-time unanimous first-team selection in the conference.
“It feels really good,” Duax said. “They are big accomplishments, and having those on top of a great season and a conference championship is great. It gives you that feeling that the hard work over the years has paid off. Even though these are individual accomplishments, I couldn’t have done it without my team. They always want the best for me and I want the best for them. It really reflects the great season overall that we had as a team.”
NO. 1 PRIORITY
Cusick has a close relationship with Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson. The two were sitting in the bleachers together on Feb. 16 watching two future Panthers, Duax and Cedar Falls’ Landon Wolf, battle it out at Moody Gymnasium. It was far from the only game Jacobson had a first-hand look at Duax’s explosiveness.
“It’s real simple,” Cusick said. “He was their No. 1 priority going into this year.”
Jacobson locked up Duax with a full-ride scholarship to continue a family tradition of becoming a Panther — both of Michael’s parents went to UNI also.
“Michael brings versatility to both ends of the floor,” Jacobson said in a November release announcing Duax’s signing. “He plays every possession with great effort and energy which allows him to impact so many plays. He scores the ball in transition, at the rim, and continues to improve as a 3-point shooter. He also possesses the size and mobility to be a very good on-ball defender. We think Michael will be a tremendous two-way player for us.”
While South Dakota State was a close second option for Duax, he knew he couldn’t pass up the opportunity being presented to him with the Panthers. He’ll be moving to Cedar Falls in early June to really get things going.
“I’m incredibly excited, and I have been the last couple years now,” Duax said. “I always told myself that during my senior year, you can’t wish it away and don’t think of the future too much. But now that it’s over, all I can think about is starting at UNI. It’s all going by really fast. Everything I had been working for in the offseason and in the weight room, it was for Hempstead. Now, all my work is for my career at UNI. When it came down to it, I knew that UNI is where I really wanted to go. They made me a big priority and talking with the coaching staff, it made me feel like a home and a family. How could I say no to that opportunity?”
Deutsch witnessed for years the type of person and player that Duax is, and he believes that is why Jacobson focused so strongly on bringing him into the fold.
“We talk all the time about being an every day guy,” Deutsch said. “Showing up through the good and the bad, attitude and effort wise, to be the same person and the same player every day. When he walked in, you didn’t know if he had 10 or 35 points the other night. He gives you everything he has, and for that reason he is the epitome of an every day guy. His teammates and coaches are going to love him.”
While Duax is thrilled to start his career in the purple and gold, he hasn’t lost sight of what the past four years wearing the Hempstead jersey will mean to him moving forward.
“When I look back on it, I don’t think I’ll remember a specific game or accomplishment, I’ll remember the relationships with my teammates,” Duax said. “I never would have met some of those guys without the game of basketball bringing us together. Just those memories in the locker room or hanging out outside of basketball. It’s about the relationships you build from the sport.”
And lastly, the most pressing of questions as one of Hempstead’s all-time greats sets out on his collegiate career: will the new man-bun hairstyle that he debuted this season follow him to the McLeod Center?
“I haven’t decided yet,” Duax said with a laugh. “I am getting a haircut soon though. But who knows if I grow it out again at UNI. But for the time being, I’m getting a haircut.”