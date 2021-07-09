Dubuque Wahlert’s softball season came to an end Thursday night in the opening round of the Iowa Class 4A Region 7 tournament.
Decorah earned a 9-1 home victory to improve to 18-7 and earn a berth in the semifinals at 7 p.m. against No. 2-ranked Western Dubuque in Farley, Iowa. The Golden Eagles bowed out at 2-30.
Myla Breithaupt had Wahlert’s only hit, a double, against Avery Shelton. Ella Kittleson, Fiona Buresh and Abigail Milburn had two hits each for the Vikings.
The Vikings have won 10 of their last 12 games and will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday night’s game. Western Dubuque did not face Decorah during the regular season.
On the other side of the bracket, Charles City defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 4-1, to advance to the semifinal round Saturday night at No. 9-ranked West Delaware. The regional final will take place Tuesday night at a site to be determined, and the winner advances to the eight-team state tournament in Fort Dodge.
PREP BASEBALL
(Wednesday’s late games)
Cascade 18, Cedar Rapids Washington 8 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Cade Rausch went 2-for-5 with five RBIs, Tanner Simon doubled and drove in three runs, Kaleb Topping went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ted Weber and Jack Menster added two hits apiece as the Cougars closed the regular season at 18-9. Cooper Hummel earned the pitching win with three innings of one-run, one-hit ball. Cascade faces either Anamosa or Clayton Ridge/Central on Tuesday in the Iowa Class 2A District 9 semifinals at Dyersville. Washington is 9-26.
Jesup 11, Clayton Ridge/Central 0 — At Jesup, Iowa: Three Jesup pitchers combined for a five-inning one-hitter, Brevin Dahl drove in four runs, and Nate Cagley added three RBIs for Class 2A No. 8-ranked Jesup (23-2). Caden Helle doubled for Clayton Ridge/Central, which fell to 9-21.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bellevue 7, Zwingle 2 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Corbin Ploessl went 3-for-5, Jake Schaefer went 3-for-3, and Jamie Kremer added a pair of hits as the Braves won in the consolation game at the Rickardsville Tournament. Reed Stumpf picked up the pitching win by allowing just a pair of hits.
Key West met Epworth in the championship game, which ended after the TH went to press.