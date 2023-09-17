Hope Ward scored 41 seconds into the match for her third goal of the season, Bailey Wiemann tallied her third goal in the fourth minute in what proved to be the game-winner as the Clarke women’s soccer team (6-0-2) remained unbeaten with a 4-1 victory over Graceland in its Heart of America Conference opener on Saturday in Lamoni, Iowa.
Jaycee Page (78th minute) scored for the second time this season, while Shannon Catchur recorded her fifth goal in the 83rd minute to close out Clarke’s scoring.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Carroll (Wis.) 2 — At Oyen Field: Michael Poitry scored in the 27th and 41st minute, Liam Persson netted a goal in the 39th minute and the Spartans held off a Carroll second-half rally.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks split — At Lillis AWC: Loras swept St. Scholastica (25-11, 25-20, 25-19) before falling in four sets to Gustavus Adolphus (23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17) at the Loras Invitational. Autumn Finch totaled 21 kills, Sara Hoskins 71 assists, Cat Meyer six aces and Jenna Bistline 30 digs for the Duhawks.
UD goes 1-1 — At Stoltz Sports Center: The Spartans fell in four sets to St. Olaf (26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17) and swept Saint Mary’s (25-21, 25-18, 25-18) in the Loras Invitational. Emma Powell powered 31 kills and had 33 digs, Alexis Kammerer dished out 52 assists and Payton Uptagraft had 10 blocks for UD.
Park 3, Clarke 0 — At Parkville, Mo: Rachel Haubert tallied five kills and nine digs, Madison Blohm had 12 assists, but the Pride were swept, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22.
MEN’S GOLF
Luett goes wire-to-wire — At Galena, Ill.: Clarke junior Jacob Luett fired a 73 for the second consecutive day to close out a two-day total of 146 and a wire-to-wire individual victory in the Clarke Fall Classic at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. The Pride (310-325—635) finished second as a team, nine strokes behind Wheaton (319-307—626).
Dubuque (328-321-649) placed third in the six-team field and was paced by Andrew Anderson (83-80—163) with an eighth-place individual finish.