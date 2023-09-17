Hope Ward scored 41 seconds into the match for her third goal of the season, Bailey Wiemann tallied her third goal in the fourth minute in what proved to be the game-winner as the Clarke women’s soccer team (6-0-2) remained unbeaten with a 4-1 victory over Graceland in its Heart of America Conference opener on Saturday in Lamoni, Iowa.

Jaycee Page (78th minute) scored for the second time this season, while Shannon Catchur recorded her fifth goal in the 83rd minute to close out Clarke’s scoring.

