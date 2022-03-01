Theo Denlinger couldn’t be more pumped for his first spring training in the Chicago White Sox organization.
Both literally and figuratively.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher from Cuba City, Wis., departed for the White Sox facility at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday night. And he’s already ahead of his conditioning pace from a year ago, when he earned all-Missouri Valley Conference accolades at Bradley University.
“I’m extremely excited to get back with all the boys and get back into baseball full-time, and, I’m not going to lie, it’ll be nice to go somewhere warm right now,” the 25-year-old Denlinger said this weekend. “My arm feels great, and I can’t wait to get after it.”
In the offseason prior to his final season at Bradley, Denlinger consistently hit 95 mph on the radar gun. But, in the last few weeks, he has been sitting in the 96-97 range while occasionally touching 98.
This winter, Denlinger followed a strict workout and nutrition program established by the White Sox. Denlinger and the team followed his progress through an app on his cell phone.
“Throwing 95 isn’t bad at all, but it’s really nice to see progress from a year ago,” said Denlinger, who underwent Tommy John surgery during his junior college days at Madison College. “When I was at Bradley, I got after it. I got in the weight room and had a goal in mind. But now, it’s more of a drive or a hunger. It’s something so much more now. I have a much better idea of where I am and where I need to go.
“Obviously, a lot of it has to do with the program the White Sox gave me. It’s a little more intense than what a Division I school would give you, and it definitely helped me build arm strength.”
Denlinger worked out primarily at the Sluggers indoor baseball facility in Cuba City this winter. He also spent time at the Clarke University indoor facility and at Eric Munson’s Gold Standard Athletics in Dubuque.
In three seasons at Bradley, Denlinger went 1-5 with 13 saves, a 4.30 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings covering 42 relief appearances. Last spring, he went 0-2 with six saves, a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. He earned second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference in 2019 and honorable mention last season.
Denlinger then spent the first half of last summer with the Madison Mallards of the collegiate Northwoods League. He went 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA, six saves and 25 strikeouts in 17 innings to earn an invitation to the league All-Star Game before the White Sox selected him in the seventh round, 215th overall, in the Major League Baseball Draft in July.
After a couple of rough outings to begin his professional career, Denlinger struck out 31 hitters in 16 2/3 innings while compiling an 0-1 record, two saves and a 3.24 ERA.
He pitched two games for Chicago’s Arizona Complex League team before finishing the season with the Kannapolis (N.C.) Cannon Ballers, and he became one of the main closers and a go-to arm in a strikeout situation for the Low Class A East League affiliate.
The White Sox have targeted him for the Winston-Salem Dash of the High Class A East League after spring training.
“But you have to take that with a grain of salt at this time of year,” Denlinger said. “Things can change in a hurry at spring training. Guys can go up or down. If I come out and kick the door down and do what I know I can do, who knows?
“The coaches have told us that spring training will be a little more intense than in the past. Obviously, I don’t know what past years were like, because this is my first one. But they want practice and spring training to be more intense than games would be, so, when you get into games, you feel like, ‘Oh, spring training was a lot harder than this,’ and you’re ready to go.”