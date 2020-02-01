Mark Cheremeta wasted no time in continuing his run of success against the Des Moines Buccaneers.
Cheremeta tallied a goal and an assist in the first 3:45 of the game and added another assist later in the game as the Dubuque Fighting Saints pulled away for a 7-3 victory Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque improved to 4-0 against Des Moines, and Cheremeta has seven points in the series.
“They’re a good team, but they have a few holes in their game that my line seems to find,” said Cheremeta who skated on a line with Jimmy Glynn and Antonio Venuto. “We just kind of grind it down low against them, and things open up for us and we capitalize. Every time we’ve played together as a line against Des Moines, we’ve had success.
“It’s always great to get a 2-0 lead right away. But, tonight, guys were playing a lot more loose. Our line was playing with a lot more confidence, and other lines were playing with a lot more confidence. We all just feed off that energy.”
Cheremeta, who has 14 goals and 35 points in 34 games, staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead just 1:39 into the game with his 14th goal of the season and fourth against the Buccaneers. Venuto drove the net and made a slick drop pass to a charging Cheremeta, whose one-timer eluded the outstretched skate of Des Moines goaltender Cameron Rowe. Michael Feenstra picked up a secondary assist.
Saints goalie Aidan McCarthy preserved the lead two minutes later with a big stop of a wide-open Harrison Roy in the right faceoff circle.
Dubuque doubled its lead at the 3:45 mark, when Michael Feenstra ripped a slap shot from the left point off traffic in front. Venuto and Cheremeta assisted on Feenstra’s second goal of the season.
“I’m more known for my defense, but any chance I get to contribute on the scoresheet really feels good,” said Feenstra, who has two goals and five points in 26 games. “I shot the puck wide, but it went right in off the defenseman’s shin pad. You can’t complain about that. It’s nice to get those bounces every once in a while.
“A night like this gives you a lot more confidence. I’ll go into the next game with more confidence in handling the puck. Hopefully, I can contribute like this a lot more often.”
Jimmy Glynn stretched the lead to 3-0 at 13:55 of the second period with his fourth goal of the year. Cheremeta drove the right wing below the goal line and centered a pass to a trailing Glynn, who got off a quick shot on an out-of-position Rowe.
Alex Laferriere ended McCarthy’s shutout bid just 24 seconds later with a 4-on-3 power play goal. Mason Nevers and Timothy Lovell picked up the assists.
The Saints regained the three-goal cushion 23 seconds into the third period on Riese Gaber’s team-leading 22nd goal of the season. Stephen Halliday fed him the puck from behind the goal line, and Gaber danced in the blue paint, outwaited a prone Rowe and snapped a shot under the crossbar. Gaber trails USHL goal scoring leader Trevor Kuntar, of Youngstown, by one goal.
Laferriere scored on a rebound at 11:23 to pull the Buccaneers within 4-2.
But Ty Jackson answered 1:26 later with a beautiful backhander for his 13th of the season. Matthew Kopperud and Dylan Jackson picked up assists.
Reggie Millette made it 6-2 with a goal immediately after a faceoff at the 13:47. Luke Robinson and Riley Stuart assisted.
Michael Mancinelli scored for Des Moines, but the Saints again responded. Dylan Jackson potted his 15th of the year on a backdoor tap in set up by Kopperud and Ty Jackson.
With the assist, Ty Jackson overtook Chicago’s Sean Farrell for the USHL scoring lead. Ty Jackson now has 44 points, one more than Farrell. The two share the league lead with 31 assists apiece.
“Des Moines is a transition-based team and they’re really good at it and they scored their third goal in transition, but tonight, three wasn’t the number to beat us,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We were hungry and played Dubuque Fighting Saint hockey.”
The Saints bounced back from a two-goal loss Saturday at Lincoln. But that was the third game in three days against a better-rested team.
“For the first time in three years, we didn’t watch any review video this week,” David said. “We decided as a group, the players as well, that fatigue was the culprit. Hopefully, these three-in-threes become a topic of conversation at the league level. They don’t exist at levels above the USHL, the levels these kids are aspiring to reach.
“Tonight, we were rested, and you saw what we can do when we have fresh legs and play a team game.”