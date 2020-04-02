East Dubuque’s Declan Schemmel has the ability to impact a basketball game in a variety of ways.
The junior guard and Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.2 assists per game while leading the Warriors to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division championship this winter.
“Declan had to fill some big shoes for us this season,” East Dubuque coach Eric Miller said. “He was carrying the torch from last year’s successful season, and he wanted to see the team continue as a top level program.”
Schemmel, who has been playing on the varsity level since his freshman season, played under the Warriors’ “big three” all-state trio of Layne Boyer, Payton Heller and Hunter Sherman, who were all seniors last season.
“Those guys really took me under my wing right away, and I was able to learn so much from them,” Schemmel said. “They got me ready for this.”
After starting his sophomore season, Schemmel took on more of a leadership role for his junior year.
“I knew that I was going to have to step up more into that leadership role with the big three gone,” Schemmel said. “I knew that I was going to be looked to for more of a scoring threat, as well as a leader on the defensive end.”
Schemmel concluded the year with Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state second team honors while leading the team in nearly every statistical category. He also set a new school record for steals with 131.
“Declan just impacts the game in so many ways,” Miller said. “He is talented, but he’s also the hardest working kid out there. And as good of a basketball player he is, he’s an even better kid.”
After earning its third conference title in four years, the Warriors’ season came to an abrupt end, finishing 27-6 overall following a two-point loss to Galena in the Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal.
“That was definitely not how we wanted the season to end,” Schemmel said. “I did not play well against a team we should have beaten. It definitely gives us some motivation for next year, especially for us seniors.”
Added Miller: “Having a kid like Declan coming back next year with a little bit of chip on his shoulder for how the season ended…that gives me something to look forward to.”
Schemmel, who usually plays basketball year-round with the Martin Brothers AAU team, said he is eagerly awaiting the chance to get back into the gym following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You can only do so much in your driveway,” Schemmel said. “It will be really nice to get back into a gym and playing games again.”