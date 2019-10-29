Lining up against the three-time defending state champs, boasting someone many consider to be the best prep player in the state of Iowa, a group comprised mainly of freshmen and sophomores showed no fear.
Western Dubuque sophomores Maddie Harris and Meredith Bahl combined for 31 kills and an energetic Bobcats squad ousted reigning Iowa Class 4A state champion Dubuque Wahlert in four sets on Tuesday at Wahlert Gymnasium.
The Bobcats, who the Eagles have ousted on their way to the last three titles, appeared undaunted throughout Tuesday’s match. Even as Wahlert cut within two points late in the fourth set, WD responded. Harris’ kill deep line pushed the Bobcats to match point, and the Eagles misplayed a would-be free ball on the next play to send WD to the regional finals.
“I’m just kind of in disbelief and shock,” said Harris, who had 16 kills. “They’ve always been solid, we knew it was going to be a battle. But this is what we prepared for. We just had to get out there and play our game.”
It caps an incredible run on the Golden Eagles’ part, and closes the book on a sensational career by Wahlert senior Aliyah Carter. In her final match as a prep, the Kansas State recruit finished with a match-high 23 kills. Carter (who started for Dubuque Hempstead as a freshman in the Mustangs’ 2016 tournament run) amassed 1,810 kills over her four years on the Iowa high school scene, including a 4A best 586 this season, along with the last two 4A all-state tournament team captain honors.
She will be missing the state tournament for the first time as a prep.
“I’m really upset, but they played a really good game,” said Carter. “Western Dubuque definitely deserved that. … I’m upset that it’s my senior year and we lost, but after a few days I think I’ll be fine.
“I’m just so blessed that I get to be in an atmosphere like this with all these great people. And my teammates the last three years have been wonderful.”
This marked the fifth straight season the Eagles (24-12) and Bobcats (21-13) have matched up in the postseason. WD took the first of the series in five sets in 2015 on the way to its last state tournament appearance. Since then, Wahlert had dropped just one postseason set to the Bobcats entering Tuesday.
Despite WD’s youth, Tuesday’s contest had a different feel from the start. The Bobcats scored the final three points of Set 1, with Harris and Libby Lansing teaming up for a block on Carter for a 25-22 win. WD then led throughout Set 2, with an overpass kill by Harris capping another 25-22 victory and a 2-0 Bobcats lead in the match.
“We just knew that we had nothing to lose and we just had to go in and play our best game,” said Bahl. “We’ve practiced for weeks and weeks as though we were going to beat them. We went in with the mentality that we’re better than them and we’re going to win.”
Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves used a little gamesmanship at the start of Set 3, rotating her lineup around to pit Carter against a shorter blocker in WD setter Maddy Maahs. The Eagles cruised to a 25-18 win, closing the third set on a 6-1 run with Grace Lueken’s kill on the final point of the frame.
To start the fourth, Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman deployed her own coaching trickery, starting two reserves in place of Maahs and defensive specialist Claire Horsfield. After seeing where Carter was lined up, Scherrman then subbed her starters back in to pit Carter against a taller blocker.
“This was a team that’s always battled,” Scherrman said. “They weren’t going to give up, even after that third game. They were fearless and they didn’t give up. That’s for sure.”
WD then raced out to a 9-4 lead at the start of Set 4, forcing the Eagles to play catchup the rest of the match. Wahlert wound up gaining the lead, 16-15, on Ella Pettinger’s kill from the middle. Bahl had back-to-back kills and a block on a four-point Bobcats spurt, and WD never again trailed the Eagles.
After match point, a Bobcats student section that rivaled the always raucous Wahlert students stormed the court.
Maahs (also a sophomore) finished with 39 assists and freshman libero Ella Meyer had 21 digs to lead WD. Lueken had 14 kills and Lauryn Montgomery 43 assists for the Eagles.
Western Dubuque will host Clinton (13-22) in Monday’s 4A regional final with a state tournament berth on the line. First serve is 7 p.m. in Epworth, Iowa.