A capsule look at the Iowa Class 2A District 7 tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound:
Saturday’s quarterfinals — Bellevue (2-19) vs. Northeast (11-14) at Anamosa, 5 p.m.; Clayton Ridge/Central (9-21) at Anamosa (19-19), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Bellevue-Northeast winner at Dyersville Beckman (19-14), 7 p.m.; Clayton Ridge/Central-Anamosa winner vs. Cascade (18-9) at Dyersville, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman offensive leaders — Luke Schieltz (soph., .376, 35-for-93, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 19 RBIs, 21 walks), Lane Kramer (jr., .357, 15-for-42, 4 doubles, 10 RBIs), Nick Offerman (sr., .347, 33-for-95, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 29 RBIs), Nate Offerman (soph., .345, 29-for-84, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 21 RBIs), Owen Huehnergarth (jr., .340, 35-for-103, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 43 RBIs), Luke Sigwarth (fr., .324, 24-for-74, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBIs), Nick Schmidt (jr., .293, 29-for-99, 2 doubles, 27 RBIs), Jackson Oberbroeckling (soph., .289, 22-for-76, 3 doubles, 11 RBIs), Logan Burchard (jr., .271, 16-for-59, 21 RBIs), Bryce Boekholder (sr., .232, 16-for-69, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 11 RBIs).
Dyersville Beckman pitching leaders — Nick Offerman (2-1, 1.45 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 38 2/3 innings), Cameron Krapfl (sr., 3-3, 3.66 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 36 1/3 innings), Burchard (4-3, 3.74 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 33 2/3 innings), Boekholder (3-1, 3.12 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 33 2/3 innings), Schmidt (1-4, 5.79 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 29 innings), Huehnergarth (3-0, 4.00 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 21 innings).
Beckman outlook — Dyersville Beckman finished No. 10 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season and earned the No. 1 seed in the district. Beckman beat Cascade, 12-1, on June 18, but did not face any other team in the district during the regular season. The Trailblazers hit .301 as a team and have outscored opponents, 221-175. They carry a 4.02 team ERA. Beckman rebounded from a six-game losing streak – all during the week of June 28 – to win its final three games before the regular-season finale at Class 3A No. 6-ranked Wahlert was rained out.
Cascade offensive leaders — Jack Menster (soph., .383, 36-for-94, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 15 RBIs), Tanner Simon (jr., .333, 13-for-39, 4 doubles, 11 RBIs), Cade Rausch (soph., .329, 24-for-73, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 20 RBIs), Mason Otting (soph., .324, 24-for-74, 9 doubles, 14 RBIs), Eli Green (sr., .309, 25-for-81, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs), Ted Weber (sr., .269, 25-for-93, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 20 RBIs), Will Hosch (fr., .235, 20-for-85, 4 doubles, 15 RBIs), Kaleb Topping (sr., .213, 19-for-89, 5 doubles, 22 RBIs).
Cascade pitching leaders — Green (5-1, 1.51 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 37 innings), Jack Carr (jr., 5-1, 2.84 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 37 innings), Topping (sr., 3-1, 2.60 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 29 2/3 innings), Cooper Hummel (8th, 3-2, 3.04 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 25 1/3 innings), Rausch (1-1, 3.55 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 21 2/3 innings).
Cascade outlook — Cascade swept Anamosa, 8-6 and 14-7, on Monday night but did not play Clayton Ridge/Central. The Cougars also swept Bellevue during the regular-season. They are hitting .277 as a team and have outscored their opponents, 193-126, while posting a 3.75 team ERA. Cascade enters the postseason on a seven-game winning streak after a four-game losing streak.
Clayton Ridge/Central offensive leaders — (Through Wednesday’s games) Drake Ostrander (jr., .388, 38-for-98, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 8 RBIs), Eliot Kelly (soph., .247, 19-for-77, 8 RBIs), Caden Helle (soph., .241, 21-for-87, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, 16 RBIs), Caleb Helle (jr., .237, 22-for-93, 12 RBIs), Brandon Thiese (jr., .237, 18-for-76, 11 RBIs), Evan Schroeder (jr., .171, 13-for-76, 11 RBIs).
Clayton Ridge/Central pitching leaders — Caden Helle (5-2, 3.72 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 32 innings), Thiese (1-4, 5.19 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 31 innings), Hazen Loan (1-4, 3.62 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 29 innings), Caleb Helle (0-5, 6.38 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 26 1/3 innings), C.J. Polkington (sr., 1-2, 7.72 ERA, 11 stikeouts, 22 2/3 innings).
Clayton Ridge/Central outlook — Clayton Ridge/Central dropped a 15-0 decision to Anamosa in the Memorial Day Tournament at Riverfront Stadium but did not face any other team in the district during the regular season. Clayton Ridge/Central took a five-game losing streak into the regular-season finale at Monticello. The co-op hits .232 as a team and has a 5.88 ERA. It has been outscored, 211-118.
Bellevue offensive leaders — Alex Pitts (jr., .333, 11-for-33, 6 RBIs); Jensen Wedeking (soph., .328, 19-for-58, 1 HR, 11 RBIs), Ryder Kilburg (sr., .256, 11-for-43, 8 RBIs), Jackson Mueller (.226, 12-for-53, 3 RBIs), Nick Deppe (sr., .212, 11-for-52, 7 RBIs).
Bellevue pitching leaders — Deppe (1-4, 7.38 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 30 1/3 innings), Dawson Weber (jr., 0-7, 13.22 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 27 innings), Mueller (jr., 0-1, 7.95 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 22 innings), Chris Klein (jr., 1-5, 9.48 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings).
Bellevue outlook — A young and inexperienced Bellevue squad, which had just two seniors on the roster, dropped both ends of a River Valley Conference doubleheader to Northeast, 5-0 and 10-1, on June 21. The Comets hit .194 as a team and had a team ERA of 8.86. They were outscored, 229-62. Bellevue has lost 18 straight since splitting with Anamosa on June 1.
Substate 5 outlook — The winner of District 9 faces the winner of District 10 for the Substate 5 championship and a berth in the eight-team state tournament in Carroll. District 10 includes West Liberty, West Branch, Wilton, Tipton, Camanche and Durant.