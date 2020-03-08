Fresh off the first NCAA Division III tournament win in program history, the Loras College women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16.
Former Bellevue Marquette standout Marissa Schroeder scored a game-high 19 points, and the Duhawks knocked off host DePauw, 71-60, in the second round of the D-III tournament on Saturday night in Greencastle, Ind.
Schroeder added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for Loras (25-4), which advanced to the tournament’s third round next weekend at a site to be determined. The Duhawks will face UW-Oshkosh of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Schroeder scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
“Luckily we’ve been in these situations before,” Schroeder said. “Maybe not the NCAA tournament, but close games coming down at the end and overtime. That really helped us. (We were) able to transfer it over and use what we’ve learned in those games today.”
Macenzie Kraemer added 16 points for Loras, which outscored the Tigers, 40-31, in the first half. Former Edgewood-Colesburg standout Kari Fitzpatrick chipped in 13 points and Courtney Schnoor had 10.
Claire Keefe led DePauw (28-2) with 12 points. The Tigers had won 24 consecutive games.
“We have so much respect for who they are, everything they’ve done and who they still are,” said Duhawks coach Justin Heinzen, who was flanked in the postgame press conference by Schroeder and Kraemer. “We knew it would be a fight. Physically, we came ready to play. I’m just really proud of these guys for executing and just battling. It was the best we’ve been.”