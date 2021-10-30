NORTH CAROLINA (4-3) at No. 11 NOTRE DAME (6-1)
Kickoff — 6:30 p.m.
TV — NBC
Radio — KCRD-FM 98.3
Series record — Notre Dame leads, 19-2
Outlook — Notre Dame has a slim chance to make the College Football Playoff but will need plenty of help. Realistically, the Irish need to win out for a New Year’s Six bowl berth. The Tar Heels, whose preseason No. 10 ranking was one spot behind the Irish, have struggled with three ACC losses.
No. 3 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (6-1, 4-0) at No. 16 NORTHERN IOWA (4-3, 2-2)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 20-17
Last meeting — Southern Illinois won, 17-16, in the 2021 spring season
Outlook — Northern Iowa will try to capture a second consecutive victory over a FCS top-10 program following last week’s win over No. 7 South Dakota State. The Panthers have 89 victories all-time over top-25 foes. Northern Iowa’s defense leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference and is third in FCS with 18 turnovers. The Panthers had won four straight against the Salukis prior to the spring loss.
CLARKE (0-8, 0-2) at GRACELAND (0-8, 0-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — heartconferencenetwork.com/graceland/
Last meeting — Clarke won, 45-3
Last week — Clarke lost at home to Culver-Stockton, 17-6; Graceland lost at home to Baker, 77-9.
Outlook — One team is going to end a season-long losing streak today, and history favors the Pride. Clarke has won its only two meetings with Graceland, including a 28-23 victory in 2019 in Lamoni, Iowa. The Pride scored the first six points of last week’s contest against Culver-Stockton, but will need to be better on third downs offensively this week to earn its first win since Oct. 24, 2020 against Graceland. Clarke was just 1-for-16 on third down last week.
coe (5-2, 3-2) at dubuque (5-2, 4-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Radio — The River-FM 101.1
Last meeting — Dubuque won, 17-13, on March 27, 2020
Last week — Dubuque lost to Wartburg, 27-7, on the road; Coe defeated Luther, 63-7, at home.
Outlook — Today marks Game 2 of UD’s four-game gauntlet to end the regular seasaon. After suffering their first conference defeat last week to Wartburg, it is crucial that the Spartans get back on track this week if they have any hopes of contending for the league title, especially with No. 10-ranked Central on the docket next Saturday.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (2-5, 1-3) AT UW-RIVER FALLS (5-2, 2-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in River Falls, Wis.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last meeting — River Falls won, 31-24, on Nov. 16, 2019
Last week — The Pioneers rolled in their homecoming contest over UW-Stevens Point, 45-21; River Falls pushed No. 3-ranked UW-Whitewater at home before falling, 34-28.
Outlook — If the Pioneers win out, they’d finish .500 at best. At this point, they’re playing for their seniors and building momentum heading into next season. Quarterback Colin Schuetz leads the WIAC in passing yards with 2,271. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has thrown for 16 touchdowns.