CLINTON, Iowa — Sometimes it just isn’t your night.
That came at a very unfortunate time for Dubuque Hempstead.
The Mustangs just couldn’t get out of the blocks at any point during their Iowa Class 4A Substate 6 final on Tuesday night, as Cedar Rapids Prairie blitzed out to a 10-0 advantage and led wire-to-wire in a 41-20 grinder of a victory at Clinton High School.
“We were just playing from behind all game and trying to chase,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “It was just a rough night all around for us.”
Cameron Fens closed his prep career with eight points and Reed Strohmeyer added seven off the bench for the Mustangs (13-11), who are still in search of their second Iowa state tournament trip after qualifying for the first time in 2017.
Gabe Burkle scored 13 points and Jake Walter and Dionte Fliss added eight apiece for Prairie (17-6), which booked its first trip to the state tournament since 1998.
Nothing went right for the Mustangs, and the Hawks were in control from the opening tip. Hempstead committed 14 turnovers, finished only 9-for-25 shooting from the field, didn’t attempt a single free throw and failed to score more than seven points in a quarter.
“They did a good job pressuring us and making us feel uncomfortable in the half court,” Deutsch said. “We didn’t make a couple adjustments early enough. We just didn’t get that confidence back in us after that quick 10-0 start.”
The Hawks came out blazing to open the game. Burkle scored the contest’s first two buckets, then Fliss grabbed a steal and scored on a layup before scoring again to make it 8-0, forcing the Mustangs to call a timeout just 2:02 into the game.
Hempstead found itself playing from behind by turning the ball over six times in the first 3:10 of the game. Fens scored on a reverse get the Mustangs on the board, but Elijah Ward came off the bench and drilled a 3 for the Hawks. Reed Strohmeyer swished a trey at the buzzer to cut Hempstead’s deficit to 17-5 heading to the second quarter.
The second quarter was a total grinder, as the teams combined to shoot 4-for-18 from the field. Prairie won the frame, 6-2, and took a 23-7 lead into the locker room in an ugly half for the Mustangs in which they committed more turnovers (10) than points scored.
“We messed up some scouting stuff early in the game, but after that I’m pretty happy with what we did defensively,” Deutsch said. “We were trying to speed them up in the second half and turn them over. They did a good job controlling the ball and not giving us extra possessions down the stretch.”
It didn’t get much better offensively for the Mustangs in the second half, as second leading scorer Kellen Strohmeyer scored his only points of the game on a bucket with 7:15 remaining to make it 34-15.
Fens is part of a group of nine seniors who have now played their last game for the Mustangs, including all five starters (Derek Leicht, Kellen Strohmeyer, Noah Pettinger and Michael Hall) as well as sixth man Nate Kaesbauer.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Deutsch said. “In the middle of the season, we lost five games in a row. They stuck with it and bought into the adjustments. They kept getting better individually and that made us better collectively. I’m really proud of them.
“Nine seniors who have all been part of this program for four years. That’s something to be proud of. There are tons of life-long friendships in that locker room. While it sucks tonight, there’s lots of positive things that are going to come out of that locker room tonight.”