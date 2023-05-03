Fighting Saints

The Dubuque Fighting Saints selected Cooper Dennis, of the Bishop Kearney Selects, in the second round of the United States Hockey League Draft on Tuesday night.

 Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

With an eye toward the future, the Dubuque Fighting Saints selected five defensemen and four forwards in Phase I of the United States Hockey League Draft on Tuesday.

Phase I includes only players born in 2007, and the vast majority will be assigned to teams’ affiliates lists before playing in the league in a year or two. Phase II, open to all Junior-eligible players, takes place at 11 a.m. today.

