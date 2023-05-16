Ben Jacobson appreciates the opportunity to chat with University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball supporters in a relaxed environment like Monday night.
UNI’s head coach since 2006, Jacobson participated in the annual Panther Caravan event at Stone Cliff Winery in the Port of Dubuque along with a handful of administrators and coaches from the school.
“We’ve been doing this for five or six years now, and it’s been awesome,” Jacobson said. “It’s totally different than the other times we’d interact with fans, donors and alumni. If it’s before or after a game or at the conference tournament in St. Louis, you’re pretty much in game mode and you don’t have as much of a chance to have relaxed conversations.
“Even coming back here to Dubuque, you get to see people you haven’t seen in a while and kind of reconnect with them again. I really enjoy it.”
Jacobson led an injury-riddled squad to a 14-18 overall record and a berth in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament this season. The Panthers sat a game out of first place in the conference at 8-3 at the end of January before finishing 9-11 in the league.
“From Feb. 10 until the conference tournament, we learned a lot about what it takes to be good in February,” Jacobson said. “A lot of those games were one-possession games, and we just didn’t make enough plays. And we were playing some of the older teams, the better teams in the conference during that stretch.
“What I really like about this group is they know that. Instead of thinking, ‘Oh, we were close,’ and thinking that’s good enough, they realized that they have to get back to work so they can make those plays next year. And we’ll have pretty much everybody back next year.”
Including Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax, who averaged 10 points per game while making the MVC all-freshman team. Duax recently began a study abroad program in Spain and missed Monday night’s event.
“The thing we love about Michael is his work ethic,” Jacobson said. “He took a redshirt year right away and got bigger, stronger and faster. But he’s also really worked on his game the last two years. That’s why you might not recognize him much from when he played here at Hempstead.”
The work ethic inside the McLeod Center also transformed the Panthers’ volleyball program from an eighth-place finish in the MVC in 2021 to a conference tournament championship and a berth in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this fall.
UNI finished 27-8 (17-1 in the MVC) and bowed out with a 3-0 loss to Minnesota.
“The kids who have been a part of the program the last few years understood what was missing the years we didn’t have success,” said Bobbi Petersen, a former UNI standout who has compiled a 557-202 record in 23 seasons as head coach at her alma mater. “When you come to a UNI volleyball match, you can expect 100% effort and a team that plays with passion and energy. That’s what we showed this year.
“We’ll lose a lot to graduation. But we had a really good spring and we have players who understand what it’s going to take to have another year like we had this year.”
UNI athletic director David Harris also appreciated the opportunity to visit Dubuque.
“We know many of the people who support Panther athletics come to the Cedar Valley to do it, so it’s significant to us to have an opportunity to bring the university to them this week,” Harris said. “It’s our opportunity to say thank you for the support they’ve given us throughout the year.
“It’s nice to have events like this, where we have our alumni office, admissions, our president, our foundation and our athletic department all under one roof in a community that has been supportive of our university.”
The athletic program often provides a first look at a university for prospective students and supporters.
“Within the state, and especially out of state, a lot of people know UNI because of athletics more than anything else,” UNI President Mark Nook said. “That’s understandable, because we’re playing games on a big stage a couple of times each week. But what I really appreciate about our athletic department is there’s a real focus on recruiting student-athletes with high integrity who are committed to personal growth.”
