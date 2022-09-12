The University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s soccer team opened the home portion of its season in impressive fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Five different Pioneers scored a goal, and freshman Jenna Gravitt tallied three assists in the to grab a share of the program record for assists in a single match, as the Pioneers rolled to a 5-1 win.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.