The University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s soccer team opened the home portion of its season in impressive fashion on Sunday afternoon.
Five different Pioneers scored a goal, and freshman Jenna Gravitt tallied three assists in the to grab a share of the program record for assists in a single match, as the Pioneers rolled to a 5-1 win.
Platteville improved to 4-1-0 overall while the Kohawks fall to 0-5-0 overall.
The Pioneers scored their first two goals off corner kicks. UW-Platteville pulled ahead in the fourth on an Anna Spindle goal, then doubled the lead in the 22nd minute as Lauren Lodico headed in another. Vanessa Peterson made it 3-0 just before halftime.
In the 58th minute, Gravitt set up for another corner and dropped it in to sophomore Lydia Smith who fired off a shot. Coe blocked the shot, but was unable to secure it before freshman Maddi Spencer-Strong drilled one in to make it 4-0. The Pioneer’s scoring frenzy concluded with Alyssa Peterson converting a cross from Gravitt in the 65th minute.
UW-Platteville finished with a 27-5 edge in shots and 14-3 on target. Emma Ball tallied two saves in 62 minutes in goal, while Juliana Penniston faced the penalty kick.
MEN’S SOCCER
Gustavus Adolphus 3, Loras 1 — At St. Peter, Minn.: Loras (3-1) jumped to an early lead on a Felipe Ramirez goal in the seventh minute, but Gustavus Adolphus answered with three goals late in the second half to pull out the win. Nicholas Whiteman, Jared Hecht and Alexander Krumenauer scored goals in a span of two minutes to lift the Gusties, who are receiving votes in the most recent NCAA Division III poll.
MSOE 2, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: Freddy Comparato and Lu Shie Peng Xiong scored second-half goals to lift Milwaukee School of Engineering in the non-conference game. MSOE finished with a 7-3 edge in shots.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans 10th at Wartburg — At Waverly, Iowa: The University of Dubuque shot a two-day 649 to finish 10th in the 22-team Wartburg Fall Invitational. Illinois Wesleyan took the team title with a 598. Madison Bowers led Dubuque with a 9-over-par 153 to tie for 15th place.
