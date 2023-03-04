Jacob Duerr had 19 points, Thomas Hereau and Charlie Wiegel added 12 apiece and Scales Mound claimed its second straight sectional title with a 50-46 victory over Fulton on Friday in an Illinois Class 1A sectional final.

The Hornets look to book back-to-back trips to the state tournament when they face Chicago Marshall at 6 p.m. on Monday in DeKalb, Ill.

