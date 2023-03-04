Jacob Duerr had 19 points, Thomas Hereau and Charlie Wiegel added 12 apiece and Scales Mound claimed its second straight sectional title with a 50-46 victory over Fulton on Friday in an Illinois Class 1A sectional final.
The Hornets look to book back-to-back trips to the state tournament when they face Chicago Marshall at 6 p.m. on Monday in DeKalb, Ill.
Potosi 56, Barneveld 44 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen scored 18 points and Gavin Wunderlin 17 as the Chieftains won in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal. Potosi hosts third-seeded Southwestern in tonight’s regional final.
Platteville 72, Evansville 57 — At Platteville, Wis.: The third-seeded Hillmen opened their playoff run with a victory over Evansville in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Platteville will play at second-seeded Beloit Turner in tonight’s regional final.
Darlington 76, Cambridge 54 — At Darlington, Wis.: The top-seeded Redbirds rolled past eighth-seeded Cambridge in its WIAA Division 4 regional opener and will host No. 4 Marshall in tonight’s regional final.
Onalaska Luther 76, Fennimore 44 — At Onalaska, Wis.: Top-seeded Luther ousted the Golden Eagles in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal and will host fifth-seeded Cuba City in tonight’s regional final.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Des Moines Oak Leafs 4, Dubuque 2 — At West Des Moines: Cody Sweeney and Carter Kerkenbush scored goals, but Dubuque fell in the quarterfinals of the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament. Tyler White, Callan Messerich and Nicolas Ruiz recorded assists, and Jack Leverton made 17 saves for the seventh-seeded Saints.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 9, Penn State Abington 4 — At Auburndale, Fla.: The Spartans extended their season-opening win streak to eight games with a win over Penn State Abington.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Spartans take 2 — At Winter Haven, Fla.: Deanna Salerno delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the fifth inning to lift Dubuque to a 5-2 victory over Adrian and snap a nine-game losing streak. Salerno doubled in two more runs and Bella Allison went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs as the Spartans (3-9) routed Chathan, 11-0.
Edgewood 5, Loras 2 — At Peoria, Ill.: Whitney Leipold went 2-for3 with a home run and two runs scored, but the Duhawks (1-2) lost to Edgewood.
Pioneers split — At Peoria, Ill.: Claire Bakkesturn and Calli Storms each drove in runs to lift UW-Platteville to a 3-1 victory over Edgewood. Alexandria Davis drove in the Pioneers’ lone run in a 4-1 loss to Elmhurst.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Mount Vernon Nazarene 20, Clarke 1 — At Mount Vernon, Ohio: Nick Lindsay scored on a Justyse White assist early in the fourth quarter, but the Pride slipped to 0-3 with the lopsided loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Platteville tri-op 9th — At Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.: Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster scored 132.35 points to place ninth among 10 teams at the WIAA Division 2 state meet. The tri-op scored 32.983 in balance beam, 33.333 in floor exercise, 34.483 in vault and 31.550 in uneven bars.
