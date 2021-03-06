Lukas Parik made the initial save, and that’s all that mattered.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender poke-checked Ryan St. Louis’ shootout attempt a split second before the rebound hit the Team USA forward’s skate and crossed the goal line. Referee Chet Halonen immediately waved off the goal, giving Dubuque a much-needed 3-2 victory on Friday night in Plymouth, Mich..
“The ref made the right call,” Parik said. “If it would have gone off my stick and in the net, it’s a goal. But because it hit his skate, it’s considered a second touch and the play is dead, and I knew it right away.
“It’s a great feeling because we needed this win. But, like we always say, we have to take it one at a time and keep going.”
Dubuque improved to 14-16-2 for 30 points, eight behind Team USA (16-12-6) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with two fewer games played and 22 remaining in the regular-season.
Team USA coach Dan Muse vehemently argued the call, to no avail. The Saints, meanwhile, celebrated on the ice and returned to their locker room while the Americans pleaded their case.
“I haven’t see the video yet, but I’ve gotten a ton of texts already, and they all said it was 100% the right call and that it was kicked in on a second touch,” Saints coach Oliver David said 15 minutes after the game. “When the ref said it was no goal, there was no reason for us to stick around.”
Matt Savoie scored the lone goal of the three-round shootout. He slowly approached goaltender Kaidan Mbereko and faked to his backhand before tucking a forehand shot into a wide-open net.
The goal resembled the signature move of former Saints forward Riese Gaber, now a freshman at the University of North Dakota. Both players wore No. 22 in Dubuque and both shoot righthanded.
“That’s a move I’ve always used, and I’ve had some success with it in the past, so I figured why not try it here?” Savoie said. “I caught him out challenging, he bit on it and it ended up being a big goal.
“We came in with the mindset that we needed the two (standings) points and we’d do whatever was necessary to get them. It was a much different game than when we beat them (8-2 on Sunday), because they had fresher legs, they came out hotter and they made it harder for us to defend. But we did a great job of handling the adversity and got a big win.”
Henry Thrun scored against his former team to stake the Saints to a 1-0 lead at 3:37 of the second period. Michael Feenstra intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and fed Riley Stuart, who carried into the Team USA zone before leaving a drop pass for Thrun. The defenseman had a clear lane to pinch in from the left point and rifled a shot off the right post and past Mbereko for his first goal of the season.
The Americans tied the game less than two minutes later when Dylan Duke found a loose puck in the blue paint and jammed it behind Parik.
Andrei Buyalsky continued his hot streak to regain the lead for Dubuque at 10:29 of the second. Thrun retrieved the puck in his own zone and made a cross ice pass to Feenstra, who gave it up to Buyalsky for a sprint up the left wing. Buyalsky cut to the middle but lost the puck, and Daniyal Dzhaniyev sent it back toward the net for Buyalsky to tip through Mbereko’s legs. Buyalsky scored his eighth goal in eight games and raised his total to 11 in 20 games since joining the Saints.
Team USA again tied it, this time at 18:26 on Jacob Martin’s shot from the left faceoff circle.
David celebrated this win a little more than usual. The Saints faced a tall order, but executed their game plan to win the season series with the U18 squad, 3-1. Dubuque will play the U17 for its remaining games with Team USA.
“That’s the first time in my time here that we’ve ever won the season series from the U18s, which is a pretty special accomplishment,” said David, in his fourth season as head coach after a three-year stint as an assistant in Dubuque. “We knew this game would have a much different complexion than when we played them Sunday afternoon.
“They were playing their third game in three days on Sunday, and we took advantage of their tired legs. Tonight, they were getting a fresher team that I’m sure was a little angry about getting beat, 8-2, the last time out. Our guys rose to the challenge and gave it everything they had to get an important two points, and that’s why I’m happier than normal after a win.”